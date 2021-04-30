Sony PlayStation State of Play event wrap up: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Among Us and more

Sony during its April PlayStation State of Play event provided us with a look at what it has planned for PlayStation gamers this year. During the event, the company showcased 15 minutes of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart gameplay footage, revealed information about the launch of Among Us for the PS4 and PS5, and much more. Here we will be taking a look at everything Sony showcased and discussed during its April PlayStation State of Play event. Also Read - Among Us update brings a new meeting screen, updated art, bug fixes and more

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Also Read - PlayStation Plus free games for May: Battlefield V, Wreckfest and more

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is one of the most awaited PlayStation games of 2021. Due to which the event mostly revolved around the game, which is set to launch for the PlayStation 5 on June 11. The company showcased 15 minutes of its gameplay showcasing how features like PlayStation 5’s adaptive triggers will be used. The company also revealed that the game will make use of PS5’s next-gen ultra-fast SSD storage to try and eliminate any loading times, this will come in handy while being teleported to new locations and while starting new chapters. Also Read - Sony has sold 7.8 million PS5 units

Among Us coming to PlayStation

During the event, the company revealed that the popular imposter game, Among Us, will soon be made available on the PS4 and the PS5. It also announced that InnerSloth will make new additions to the PlayStation version, including a new costume celebrating the release of the new Ratchet & Clank game. However, the company did not reveal a release date for the same.

Subnautica Below Zero

Subnautica Below Zero is an underwater survival game, which will make use of the PS5’s Dualsesnse support and 4K graphics to make the players have an immersive experience. It also announced that any PlayStation 4 owner who already owns the first version will also get a free PlayStation 5 Digital Edition upgrade for the game.