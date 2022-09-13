comscore Sony PlayStation State of Play tonight: What to expect and where to watch
Sony PlayStation State of Play announced: What to expect and where to watch

Sony claims it will celebrate the creative contributions of the Japanese game development community

Sony has finally announced the State of Play for the month of September. It will be streamed during early hours of September 14 at 3:30 am. The State of Play will be streamed via YouTube and Twitch. The video stream will give us a glimpse at the upcoming PS4, PS5 and PS VR2 games. Sony might reveal extensive gameplays of some of much awaited games including some AAA titles. However, we are not expecting Sony to make a lot of announcements linked to its own studios. Instead, most of the announcements made tonight may pertain to third party studios. Also Read - Sony’s State of Play, Nintendo Direct returning on September 13

Sony in a PlayStation Blog clearly mentions that it will “celebrate the amazing creative contributions of the Japanese game development community.” To put it simply, the company is expected reveal gameplays from popular Japanese studios. Also Read - Sony PS5 software update with 1440p support starts rolling out globally: Check Details

In the blog Sony said, “With Tokyo Game Show just around the corner, it’s almost time to celebrate the amazing creative contributions of the Japanese game development community. And it’s also a perfect time to kick off another State of Play.” Also Read - Call of Duty games will be available for ‘several more years’ on Sony PlayStation

They further said, “We’ll have some great updates from our amazing Japanese partners, along with a few other surprises from developers all around the world.”

Sony claims the State of Play will go on for around 20 minutes which includes reveals, new updates and fresh gameplay footage for 10 games coming to PS5, PS4, and PS VR2.

Most of us will be waiting for some more footage from God of War Ragnarok ahead of released later this year. We are hopeful for some new gameplay but don’t bank on it. The focus will remain on third-party games such as new Final Fantasy 16 and other Final Fantasy titles, Resident Evil 4 Remake and more. Sony has also assured of some “suprises”.

God of War Ragnarok will be released in November and the game is already being tested and reviewed ahead of launch. The new Ragnarok will be continuing from where we left off in the 2018 God of War. We will see an adolescent Atreus with his father Kratos in different realms of Norse mythology.

  • Published Date: September 13, 2022 1:25 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 13, 2022 1:26 PM IST
Sony PlayStation State of Play announced: What to expect and where to watch

