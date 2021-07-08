Sony PlayStation State of Play: Where to watch live event, Deathloop details, and more

PlayStation State of Play will be live-streamed on July 8. Sony PS’s next State of Play will be a 30-minute show that will focus around Arkane Studios’ Deathloop for PlayStation 5 and other indie and third-party titles. The event will be streamed for free via Sony’s official social media handles. Also Read - PS5 restock June 2021: Sony PlayStation 5 goes out of stock within minutes of going live

“A new State of Play arrives this Thursday. Tune in for a Deathloop gameplay deep dive, plus lots of updates on indies and exciting third-party games,” the PlayStation Twitter account tweeted. Also Read - PS5 restock June 2021: How to pre-order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition in India

Sony PlayStation State of Play: Where to watch the live event

Sony PlayStation next State of Play will be streamed at 2 PM EDT (2:30 AM IST) on July 8. Viewers will be able to watch the show on PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels. Also Read - Battlefield 2042: Launch date, Price in India and more

Sony PlayStation State of Play: Deathloop Arkane Studios first-person shooter to be the focus

The 30-minute panoply will be dedicated to Arkane Studios’ Deathloop, the action-adventure FPS game. Published by Bethesda Softworks, the game is coming to PS5 and Windows PC on September 14. Colt the star of the game that uses supernatural abilities to teleport, ‘telekinetically throw’ his opponents is stuck in a loop of one single day and has to kill eight Visionaries to break from the loop.

“You can tackle any area of Blackreef at any time as you pick up clues and learn more about your targets. The districts are open, like what you might remember from Dishonored, but unlike Dishonored they aren’t tied to levels and can be openly explored whenever you want,” Bethesda earlier explained.

Sony PlayStation State of Play: God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West not on the show list

Sony has confirmed that the next State of Play show will not include updates on the new God of War, Horizon Forbidden West, or the next generation of PlayStation VR. However, the company promised “more updates” to be announced soon on those products “throughout the summer.”