Sony PlayStation Studios working on more than 25 new PS5 games

Sony's PlayStation Studios is currently working on over 25 PlayStation 5 games, out of which nearly half will be originals and not sequels or spinoffs according to a report by Wired.

We already know four of the games that the company is working on. These include Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, God of War: Ragnarok and Gran Turismo 7. 21 platform games would help the PlayStation 5 a lot, considering that, platform exclusives are releasing extremely slowly, for example, Gran Turismo 7.

Sony might also not produce all of the games that are unaccounted for, as the PlayStation Studios branding is a bit murky. The branding does not mean that Sony owns the developer, it just means that they brought the game up as a first-party.

In the report, Wired names a few indie games from outside studios that have partnered with Sony. These games include Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and a game from Haven Studios. As of now, it is not clear if these games will be counted in the mention over 25 games figure.

Some of these games would be small, whereas, others will be pretty long with a 3D world storyline.

Take note that all of these games will not be exclusive to the PS5. For example MLB: The Show 21 is a PlayStation Studios game, which is also available on Xbox, whereas, Horizon Zero Dawn is available on PC. Apart from this, some of the games will also be released for the PS4, for example Horizon Forbidden West.

It is exciting to hear that Sony is working on releasing a slew of games for the PlayStation 5. However, the latest console still remains absent from store shelves due to a global supply shortage, which might continue well into the next year.