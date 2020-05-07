Sony PlayStation’s PS Plus subscriptions on Games The Shop revised

One of the more prominent online retailers for video games in India is Games The Shop. Among video games it also offers Sony PlayStation PS Plus subscription codes. And it has just announced the availability of the revised subscription of Sony’s PlayStation Plus service in India. PlayStation Plus provides several features including online multiplayer, exclusive discounts for games on the PS Store, free PS4 games every

month and more.

New PS Plus subscriptions rates

– 12-month subscription: Rs 2,999 (Save 40% from monthly plan)

– 3-month subscription: Rs 1,199 (Save 37% from monthly plan)

– 1-month subscription: Rs 499

Besides this, with a PS Plus subscription, customers will receive the following benefits:

– Access to PS4 online multiplayer games

– 2 free PS4 games to download every month

– 100 GB cloud storage to save your PS4 game progress

– Exclusive deals and discounts on games, add-ons, pre-orders and more

– Customers who want to avail the features of PS Plus can purchase their preferred subscription with the new prices from Games The Shop and the codes will be instantly delivered to them.

Sony PlayStation Now: India pricing

As for the pricing of the Sony PlayStation Now service in India, all we can do is take our best guess. The international pricing of the Sony PlayStation Now is $10 for one month, $25 for three months, and $60 a year. But considering that the report claims that it will compete with the price of the PlayStation Store cards, it could be close to Rs 670 for one month, Rs 2,000 for 3 months, and Rs 3,999 for a year.

Despite everything, it all comes down to how great the internet quality is. And the present internet connections available in the country seem to be just up to the mark. This means that the service may just work out. But if the history of streaming services are to be taken into consideration then prospects may not be as great.