Sony has officially confirmed the release date and the price of its upcoming VR headset, the PS VR2. As the name suggests, it will succeed the PS VR and offer upgrades over it, and possibly provide a fresher experience to start off for the PlayStation 5 owners.

Sony PS VR2 launch date, price, and accessories

Sony's PS VR2 will release on February 22, 2023, the same date on which the company first revealed its design this year. The headset will cost $550 in the US. The price for the UK, Europe, and Japan will be £530, €600, and ¥74,980, respectively.

There are no bits about the India price and release schedule. Currently, the original PS VR retails for under Rs 40,000, which does hint that the India price won't be any cheap, especially after knowing the US price of the PS VR2 i.e. $550 (which is roughly Rs 45,500).

In addition to the PS VR2, the charging station for the controllers that it will ship with will cost $50 (roughly Rs 4,100). There will also be a Horizon Call of Mountain bundle priced at $600 (approximately Rs 49,700).

The pre-orders for the headset will begin starting November 15 via the Playstation store and other authorized retailers.

Sony PS VR2 specifications and features

The PS VR2 will be Sony’s next-gen VR headset that will offer several upgrades over the original PS VR. The latest VR will have a crisper resolution, better field of view, and headset support, and will also feature a USB Type-C port, as the norm right now.

It will come with a 2000 x 2040 pixels resolution for each eye. The display will be OLED on the headset. The field of view will be 110-degree and the refresh rate will be set at up to 120Hz. It will also support 4K HDR.

The new VR headset will have multiple cameras on the inside to track all your movements. It will also have a feature called “headset feedback” aimed at making your VR gaming experience immersive. There will be eye tracking, 3D audio support, and a built-in vibration motor.

The headset will also come with a see-through view feature that will let you view your surroundings in between games. This means you don’t have to remove your headset in order to see your surroundings.

Furthermore, it will also come with a customized play area feature, in which you can set a play area with the cameras on the VR headset. While playing games, if in case you reach closer to the set area, the headset will give you a warning that you are at the boundary. This will be great for people with small apartments.

Lastly, the headset will also have a Broadcast Yourself feature that will let you stream PS games directly on Twitch or YouTube. For this, a PS5 HD camera will be required.