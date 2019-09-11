comscore Sony PS4 India price drop now live; Gets PS4 1TB Slim Mega Pack
Sony PS4 India price drop now live; Gets PS4 1TB Slim Mega Pack

The Sony PS4 Slim 1TB is also available with three new pack-in games.

  Published: September 11, 2019 4:30 PM IST
Sony PS4 1TB Slim Mega Pack

Sony had previously announced a permanent price drop on the PS4 in India. And that has gone in effect today. The PS4 Slim 1TB is now available at Rs 29,990 as opposed to its retail price tag of Rs 33,650. The console is also available with three new pack-in games. The games available are God of War, Uncharted 4 and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition. This bundle is officially called the PS4 Mega Pack. In addition, those buying the PS4 Slim 1TB also get a three month PS Plus subscription. The subscription gives players access to online multiplayer, cloud saves and two new games each month.

The new discounted price of PS4 Slim 1TB is not yet reflected on Sony India’s website. The Mako Reactor reports that stocks of new PS 4 Slim 1TB bundle will hit stores by the second week of September. These prices are live on retail stores and it is set to be available via Games The Shop, Amazon India and Flipkart soon. The report also notes that Sony has discontinued the PS4 Slim 500GB in the country.

Price of PS4 Pro in India and Availability

With the discontinuation of PS4 Slim 500GB, the Japanese company is only selling the PS4 Slim 1TB and PS4 Pro in India. The report mentions that PS4 Pro will become available in India from the first week of October. There is no price drop on the PS4 Pro and it will be available for Rs 38,710. With the discounted price on the PS4 Slim 1TB and a price difference of Rs 9,000 between the two Sony PS4 models, it is clearly aiming at mass consumers.

The PS4 is already the world’s best selling gaming console and after discount, the PS4 Slim 1TB becomes an even more attractive purchase. In India, the PS4 install base is said to be around 4,00,000 units. In comparison, Xbox One’s user base stands at just 50,000 units. Microsoft might follow in the footsteps of Sony by discounting Xbox One in India when its launches the Gear 5 this week. At retail stores, the console-only version of PS4 Slim could become available at even cheaper price.

  • Published Date: September 11, 2019 4:30 PM IST

