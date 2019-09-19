comscore Sony PS4 new DualShock 4 controller colors coming to India
Sony PS4 new DualShock 4 controller colors coming to India

Sony is set to launch the new DualShock 4 Controller colors in India on September 26.

  Published: September 19, 2019 10:41 AM IST
Just like last year we are getting new PS4 DualShock 4 controller colors in India and we now have a release date for them. According to a report by The Mako Reactor, Sony is set to launch the new colors in India on September 26. The new colors arriving this time are, Electric Purple, Red Camouflage, Titanium Blue, and Rose Gold. This news has apparently been confirmed by the sellers themselves. As for the pricing, the controller are set to have the maximum price of the standard black DualShock 4 controller which is Rs 5,050. These colors were first announced in August.

Unlike most other parts of the world, these new colors of the DualShock 4 controllers will not be exclusive to any particular store or outlet in India and will be available on all of them. But the report suggets that there is a high probability that the Red Camouflage variant may become the most popular among the new ones. This is because it has been notices in the past that camouflage variants are rather popular in India. The Green Camouflage and the Blue Camouflage sold out as soon as they are stocked in India.

WATCH: Rose Gold Collection | Unleash Your Colour

Sony launched new color options for the DualShock 4 controller around the same time. But those were a part of the Sony India Diwali Sale. But that is not the case this time as the Sony India Diwali Sale this time around only features games. The Sony India Diwali Sale starts on September 18 and ends on October 10. And this includes just the games for now. The PS4 does not have a discount yet, but the PS4 Slim just got a price drop a couple of weeks back.

Sony PS4 India price drop now live; Gets PS4 1TB Slim Mega Pack

Sony PS4 India price drop now live; Gets PS4 1TB Slim Mega Pack

The PS4 in India got a permanent price drop. The PS4 Slim 1TB is now available at Rs 29,990 as opposed to its retail price tag of Rs 33,650. The console is also available with three new pack-in games. The games available are God of War, Uncharted 4 and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition. This bundle is officially called the PS4 Mega Pack. In addition, those buying the PS4 Slim 1TB also get a three month PS Plus subscription. The subscription gives players access to online multiplayer, cloud saves and two new games each month.

  Published Date: September 19, 2019 10:41 AM IST

