News

Sony PS4 Pro and PS4 Slim price in India changed ahead of PS5 launch

Gaming

The Sony PS4 Pro now comes with a price tag of Rs 38,710 in India, which is for the 1TB models. Read on to know more about it.

  Published: May 2, 2020 4:36 PM IST
Sony PlayStation 4 Pro

Last month, Sony slashed the price of the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro by Rs 1,720. Now, the brand has again increased the price of its popular gaming console. So, now the Sony PS4 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 38,710 in India, which is for the 1TB models. Previously, it was available for Rs 36,990 in the country. It is being reported that the previous price cut of Sony PS4 Pro was just a promotional scheme, which has now ended.

The company has also increased the price of the Sony PS4 Slim in India, and it is now available for Rs 29,990. Previously, the same Sony console was available for Rs 27,990. Themakoreactor reported that the PS Slim is also getting a new bundle in India, which is called the PS4 Mega Pack. The latest prices of both the Sony Playstations can be seen on Sony India’s official website.

Watch: Best Phones under Rs 40,000

Both Flipkart and Amazon India are yet to update the latest prices of the Sony PS4 consoles. They are either unavailable or not deliverable due to the ongoing lockdown in India. Now that the Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed e-commerce sites to deliver non-essential products in orange and green zones, the consoles should soon be available for purchase in India.

The price of the Sony PlayStation Plus subscription has been slashed in India. The PlayStation Store listing shows that the PlayStation Plus one year subscription is available for Rs 2,999, down from Rs 4,439. There is also a three-month subscription, which is priced at Rs 1,199. The one-month subscription will now cost you Rs 499.

Besides, if you are waiting for the launch of Sony PS5, then let me tell you a gaming journalist Jeffrey Grubb just recently tipped the launch date of the console. As per the cited source, the Sony PlayStation 5 launch event is “currently planned for” June 4, which is around five weeks away.

  Published Date: May 2, 2020 4:36 PM IST

