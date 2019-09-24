Sony PS4 Pro Festive Controller Bundle coming to India for Rs 38,710

It seems we will be getting a new Sony PS4 Pro bundle in India and this time prices will be lower than expected. The new PS4 Pro Festive Controller Bundle will apparently come with an extra DualShock 4 controller. This is a great deal considering that a regular DualShock 4 controller is priced at Rs 5,050. The PS4 Pro Festive Controller Bundle will cost Rs 38,710 which is the same as the regular PS4 Pro. This is Sony’s attempt to make the PS4 Pro an attractive proposition in comparison to the newly reduced prices of the PS4 Slim.

According to a report by The Mako Reactor, there is no word from its sources when the new bundle is coming to India. But according to them, a first week of October launch seems likely, because Sony is set to bring in new shipment of PS4 Pro in India. There is no official word from Sony yet about this new bundle, hence it is still speculation and nothing about it confirmed.

Besides this,like last year we are getting new PS4 DualShock 4 controller colors in India and we now have a release date for them. According to a report by The Mako Reactor, Sony is set to launch the new colors in India on September 26. The new colors arriving this time are, Electric Purple, Red Camouflage, Titanium Blue, and Rose Gold. This news has apparently been confirmed by the sellers themselves. As for the pricing, the controller are set to have the maximum price of the standard black DualShock 4 controller which is Rs 5,050. These colors were first announced in August.

Unlike most other parts of the world, these new colors of the DualShock 4 controllers will not be exclusive to any particular store or outlet in India and will be available on all of them. But the report suggets that there is a high probability that the Red Camouflage variant may become the most popular among the new ones. This is because it has been notices in the past that camouflage variants are rather popular in India. The Green Camouflage and the Blue Camouflage sold out as soon as they are stocked in India.