comscore Sony PS4 Pro Festive Controller Bundle coming to India for Rs 38,710
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Sony PS4 Pro Festive Controller Bundle coming to India for Rs 38,710
News

Sony PS4 Pro Festive Controller Bundle coming to India for Rs 38,710

Gaming

The PS4 Pro Festive Controller Bundle will cost Rs 38,710 which is the same as the regular PS4 Pro.

  • Published: September 24, 2019 3:19 PM IST
Sony PS4 Pro 1TB Console

(Source: Amazon India)

It seems we will be getting a new Sony PS4 Pro bundle in India and this time prices will be lower than expected. The new PS4 Pro Festive Controller Bundle will apparently come with an extra DualShock 4 controller. This is a great deal considering that a regular DualShock 4 controller is priced at Rs 5,050. The PS4 Pro Festive Controller Bundle will cost Rs 38,710 which is the same as the regular PS4 Pro. This is Sony’s attempt to make the PS4 Pro an attractive proposition in comparison to the newly reduced prices of the PS4 Slim.

According to a report by The Mako Reactor, there is no word from its sources when the new bundle is coming to India. But according to them, a first week of October launch seems likely, because Sony is set to bring in new shipment of PS4 Pro in India. There is no official word from Sony yet about this new bundle, hence it is still speculation and nothing about it confirmed.

Besides this,like last year we are getting new PS4 DualShock 4 controller colors in India and we now have a release date for them. According to a report by The Mako Reactor, Sony is set to launch the new colors in India on September 26. The new colors arriving this time are, Electric Purple, Red Camouflage, Titanium Blue, and Rose Gold. This news has apparently been confirmed by the sellers themselves. As for the pricing, the controller are set to have the maximum price of the standard black DualShock 4 controller which is Rs 5,050. These colors were first announced in August.

Rumor suggests Sony will launch PlayStation 5 Pro with PlayStation 5

Also Read

Rumor suggests Sony will launch PlayStation 5 Pro with PlayStation 5

Unlike most other parts of the world, these new colors of the DualShock 4 controllers will not be exclusive to any particular store or outlet in India and will be available on all of them. But the report suggets that there is a high probability that the Red Camouflage variant may become the most popular among the new ones. This is because it has been notices in the past that camouflage variants are rather popular in India. The Green Camouflage and the Blue Camouflage sold out as soon as they are stocked in India.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 24, 2019 3:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Sony PS4 Pro Festive Controller Bundle coming to India for Rs 38,710
Gaming
Sony PS4 Pro Festive Controller Bundle coming to India for Rs 38,710
Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite tablet launched in India

News

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite tablet launched in India

Google Pixel screen PIN bug locking users out: Report

News

Google Pixel screen PIN bug locking users out: Report

Samsung Galaxy Fold India launch date revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold India launch date revealed

Honor festive offer deals on smartphones, wearables and more

Deals

Honor festive offer deals on smartphones, wearables and more

Most Popular

Lenovo Carme smartwatch Review

Skullcandy Jib+ Wireless Earbuds Review

Vivo V17 Pro Camera Review

Oppo Reno 2 Review

Samsung Galaxy M30s First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha with a wraparound display launched

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite tablet launched in India

Google Pixel screen PIN bug locking users out: Report

Samsung Galaxy Fold India launch date revealed

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G with 30W wireless charging launched

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sony PS4 Pro Festive Controller Bundle coming to India for Rs 38,710

Gaming

Sony PS4 Pro Festive Controller Bundle coming to India for Rs 38,710
Rumor suggests Sony will launch PlayStation 5 Pro with PlayStation 5

Gaming

Rumor suggests Sony will launch PlayStation 5 Pro with PlayStation 5
How to pair PS4 or Xbox One controller with iPhone or iPad running iOS 13

How To

How to pair PS4 or Xbox One controller with iPhone or iPad running iOS 13
Terminator: Resistance announced; coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC

Gaming

Terminator: Resistance announced; coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC
Sony PS4 new DualShock 4 controller colors coming to India

Gaming

Sony PS4 new DualShock 4 controller colors coming to India

हिंदी समाचार

Vodafone ने प्रीपेड प्लान एक्सपायर होने के बाद इनकमिंग कॉल वैलिडिटी को घटाकर 7 दिन किया

Xiaomi Diwali with Mi Sale: 1 रुपये में Redmi K20 और Mi Band 4 को खरीदने का मौका

Oppo A11x स्मार्टफोन बैक में चार कैमरे और 5,000mAh बैटरी के साथ इस कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च

Vivo U10 स्मार्टफोन 5,000mAh battery और Snapdragon 665 SoC के साथ 8,990 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

Oppo Reno Ace स्मार्टफोन एक बार फिर हुआ टीज, 90Hz डिस्प्ले और इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर होगा शामिल


News

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha with a wraparound display launched
News
Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha with a wraparound display launched
Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite tablet launched in India

News

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite tablet launched in India
Google Pixel screen PIN bug locking users out: Report

News

Google Pixel screen PIN bug locking users out: Report
Samsung Galaxy Fold India launch date revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold India launch date revealed
Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G with 30W wireless charging launched

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G with 30W wireless charging launched