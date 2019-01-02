Sony PS4 Pro, PS4 Slim and PSVR see price cuts with new slashed GST rates

This is a good time to be a someone who wants to buy a PS4 console in India because the almost ever stagnant prices of the PS4 range of consoles just got a price cut. Sony’s PlayStation 4 consoles have a very tight pricing which does not vary much in India due to subsidized pricing that the company follows. But now, it seems that we have one of those rare occasion when the price of the devices has undergone a toning down because of some changes from the government.

Sony‘s PS4 Pro, PS4 Slim, and PlayStation VR (PSVR) prices in India has been slashed because the GST Council has decreased the rates of a number of consumer electronics items that include gaming consoles. The new price of the PS4 Slim 500GB variant is now Rs 28,580 while the 1TB variant is priced at Rs 33,650, PS4 Pro is now Rs 38,710 and PS VR is now priced at Rs 28,580. Besides this, Gadgets360 reports that retailers and sub-distributors have confirmed that the prices of the PS4-related accessories like DualShock 4 controller, PS4 Aim Controller, PS4 Platinum Wireless Headset, PS4 Wireless Stereo Headset, PS4 vertical stand, and the PS4 Twin Pack are all set to have prices slashed in India.

Online retailers like Amazon and Games the Shop are also showcasing the new prices. Here’s some of the new prices that have been listed on the report by Gadgets360.

New PS4 Slim, PS4 Pro, and PS VR India prices

– PS4 Slim 1TB – Rs 33,650 (old MRP: Rs 36,490)

– PS4 Slim 500GB – Rs 28,580 (old MRP: Rs 30,990)

– PS4 Pro 1TB – Rs 38,710 (old MRP: Rs 41,990)

– PSVR (version 2) – Rs 28,580 (old MRP: Rs 30,990)

– PSVR Mega Pack – Rs 31,600 (old MRP: Rs 34,290)

New PS4 controllers and headsets India prices

– DualShock 4 (standard and camo variants) – Rs 5,050 (old MRP: Rs 5,490)

– PS4 Aim Controller – Rs 5,050 (old MRP: Rs 5,490)

– PS4 Platinum Wireless Headset – Rs 13,810 (old MRP: Rs 14,990)

– PS4 Wireless Stereo – Rs 7,363 (old MRP: Rs 7,990)

– PS4 Vertical Stand – Rs 1,830 (old MRP: Rs 1,990)

– PS4 Twin Pack – Rs 6,450 (old MRP: Rs 6,990)

WATCH: Forza Horizon 4 Gameplay

It is expected that the prices of the items might further slide if Sony feels that way. Besides, online retailers as well as offline ones are putting up prices of their own which are lower than these as well.