Sony PS4, PS4 Pro production ending, hints Japanese retailer

Right now, the Sony PS5 coming to India is a big deal for gamers as enthusiasts have been waiting since November. The PS5 promises massive improvements in terms of user experience. That said, the PS5 is still expensive for many, even when you consider the Digital Edition's price of Rs 39,990. For many, the older PS4 is still a good deal at lower prices but that may not be the case in the weeks to come. Sony is apparently cutting the cord on the PS4 console.

Several reports have pointed Japanese retailers announcing the end of production for the PS4 consoles. One retailer on a Twitter post has suggested the unavailability of the PS4 500GB and 1TB variants along with the PS4 Pro 1TB variant, citing the end of production. The report from VideoGamesChronicle also states that the PlayStation Direct Store listed the PS4 Pro no longer coming on sale earlier, thereby hinting at end of production.

No more PS4 from 2021 onwards

While the reasons behind discontinuation haven't been listed yet, it seems the issue is related to the availability of the new-gen PS5 consoles. Sony has long struggled with the supply of the PS5 consoles across global markets. The company has often said that it is unable to meet the demand for the new console and hence, stocks are still limited across the key markets. On the other hand, the PS4 Slim and PS4 models are still widely available everywhere.

Sony is yet to confirm the discontinuation officially and hence, those planning to get a PS4 may not lose hope. That said, unless you are on a shoestring budget, getting any PS4 model in 2021 does not make sense, given that the life of these consoles is short. The PS5 is a generational leap over the PS4 models, complete with ray-tracing supporting GPUs and faster loading times courtesy of the new SSD storage.

Hence, games coming in 2021 and onwards will mostly be best experienced on the PS5 systems. Modern titles such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion have been optimized to take advantage of the new hardware on the PS5 and the experiences on PS4 will be comparatively slow.

In India, Sony is still selling the PS4 and PS4 Slim bundles at much cheaper prices. For those seeking a console to play existing and older games, these consoles will do just fine. However, if you are not a die-hard PlayStation fan, the new Xbox Series S at Rs 34,999 is a way better deal, offering the next-gen performance without burning a hole in the wallet.