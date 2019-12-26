Sony PS4 Slim 1TB gets another price cut in India

Sony PlayStation 4 Slim is getting discounted further in India. Sony revised the price of this console around three months back. Now, the company is introducing further discount on the gaming console. The price cut is being introduced just days ahead of the holiday season, when sales typically increase for these devices. The price cut, however, comes with a catch. The discounted price for the PS4 Slim is only for a limited period and is not a permanent price cut.

Sony PS4 Slim: Discount and Offers

According to The Mako Reactor, the Sony PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB model has been discounted to Rs 27,990. The price cut comes after Sony permanently discounted the device to Rs 29,990 in September. To recall, Sony had launched the PS4 Slim 1TB model at Rs 33,650 in India. While the previous price cut was permanent, the new discounted price will only be valid for a limited period of time. This offer is applicable between December 24, 2019 and February 29, 2020. Interestingly, this price cut will reflect across all the bundles offered on this gaming console.

Sony is not known for offering huge discounts or price cut on its gaming consoles. However, The Mako Reactor notes that the discount offered in September did not help sales of Sony’s console in India. Due to lack of financing options, Sony is now offering another price cut on the model, even if it’s for a limited period of time. While Sony has officially announced the discounted price on the model, online retailers have listed the device for even lower price.

Some online retailers are offering the Sony PS4 Slim 1TB for as low as Rs 23,000 and imports can make it even cheaper. The big question with imports is the lack of international warranty from the Japanese company. Apart from the discount on the console, the PlayStation India store is also having a huge sale for holiday season. The discount is applicable on over 1,000+ titles and this could be your best time to get the console and titles at a discount.