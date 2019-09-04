comscore Sony PS4 Slim 1TB gets permanent price cut in India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Sony PS4 Slim 1TB gets permanent price cut in India: Check out new price and where to buy
News

Sony PS4 Slim 1TB gets permanent price cut in India: Check out new price and where to buy

Gaming

With a price cut on PS4 Slim 1TB, Sony is further consolidating its lead in the gaming console market. It is expected to become available at even cheaper price from different retail channels.

  • Published: September 4, 2019 5:18 PM IST
Sony PS4 slim

Image Credit: Pixabay

Sony has reportedly announced a permanent price drop on the PS4 in India. The PS4 Slim 1TB is now available at Rs 29,990 as opposed to its retail price tag of Rs 33,650. The console is also available with three new pack-in games. The games available are God of War, Uncharted 4 and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition. In addition, those buying the PS4 Slim 1TB also get a three month PS Plus subscription. The subscription gives players access to online multiplayer, cloud saves and two new games each month.

The new discounted price of PS4 Slim 1TB is not yet reflected on Sony India’s website. The Mako Reactor reports that stocks of new PS 4 Slim 1TB bundle will hit stores by the second week of September. It will be available via Games The Shop, Amazon India and Flipkart in addition to retail stores such as Croma and Reliance Digital Stores. The report also notes that Sony has discontinued the PS4 Slim 500GB in the country.

Sony PlayStation 5 may be officially revealed in February 2020

Also Read

Sony PlayStation 5 may be officially revealed in February 2020

Price of PS4 Pro in India and Availability

With the discontinuation of PS4 Slim 500GB, the Japanese company is only selling the PS4 Slim 1TB and PS4 Pro in India. The report mentions that PS4 Pro will become available in India from the first week of October. There is no price drop on the PS4 Pro and it will be available for Rs 38,710. With the discounted price on the PS4 Slim 1TB and a price difference of Rs 9,000 between the two PS4 models, Sony is clearly aiming at mass consumers.

PS4 Independence sale: Discounts, deals on PUBG, DualShock 4 Controllers

Also Read

PS4 Independence sale: Discounts, deals on PUBG, DualShock 4 Controllers

The PS4 is already the world’s best selling gaming console and after discount, the PS4 Slim 1TB becomes an even more attractive purchase. In India, the PS4 install base is said to be around 4,00,000 units. In comparison, Xbox One’s user base stands at just 50,000 units. Microsoft might follow in the footsteps of Sony by discounting Xbox One in India when its launches the Gear 5 this week. At retail stores, the console-only version of PS4 Slim could become available at even cheaper price.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 4, 2019 5:18 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Nokia Mobile may launch four new smartphones at IFA 2019
News
Nokia Mobile may launch four new smartphones at IFA 2019
Gears 5 Review

Gaming

Gears 5 Review

Flipkart mobile bonanza sale: Asus 5Z to get Rs 5,000 discount

Deals

Flipkart mobile bonanza sale: Asus 5Z to get Rs 5,000 discount

Airtel Xstream Box: Price, specifications and more detailed

News

Airtel Xstream Box: Price, specifications and more detailed

Acer launches new 'Chromebook 314' in India ahead of IFA 2019: Price, features

News

Acer launches new 'Chromebook 314' in India ahead of IFA 2019: Price, features

Most Popular

Infinix Hot 8 review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Review

Realme 5 Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 Review

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Nokia Mobile may launch four new smartphones at IFA 2019

Airtel Xstream Box: Price, specifications and more detailed

Acer launches new 'Chromebook 314' in India ahead of IFA 2019: Price, features

Apple iPhone SE with 4.7-inch display may launch in 2020

Samsung unveils Exynos 980 mobile processor with integrated 5G modem

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sony PS4 Slim 1TB gets permanent price cut in India

Gaming

Sony PS4 Slim 1TB gets permanent price cut in India
Sony Xperia Compact teased ahead of IFA 2019 launch

News

Sony Xperia Compact teased ahead of IFA 2019 launch
Sony Xperia 2 key features and renders leaked

News

Sony Xperia 2 key features and renders leaked
Five Android TV worth considering this festive season

Top Products

Five Android TV worth considering this festive season
Marvel's Spider-Man gets a Game Of The Year Edition

Gaming

Marvel's Spider-Man gets a Game Of The Year Edition

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Blue Fest : कल से शुरू होगी सैमसंग ब्लू फेस्ट, मिलेंगे ये धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Gionee ने भारत में F9 Plus स्मार्टफोन को 7,690 रुपये कीमत में लॉन्च किया, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Flipkart Vivo Carnival Sale का आज आखिरी दिन, इन Vivo स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है बेहतरीन डील्स

Realme 5 Pro की आज शाम 4 बजे एक बार फिर होगी फ्लैश सेल, इन ऑफर्स के साथ होगा बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध

Chandrayaan 2 चांद के और करीब पहुंचा, सफलतापूर्वक पूरा हुआ दूसरा चरण


News

Nokia Mobile may launch four new smartphones at IFA 2019
News
Nokia Mobile may launch four new smartphones at IFA 2019
Airtel Xstream Box: Price, specifications and more detailed

News

Airtel Xstream Box: Price, specifications and more detailed
Acer launches new 'Chromebook 314' in India ahead of IFA 2019: Price, features

News

Acer launches new 'Chromebook 314' in India ahead of IFA 2019: Price, features
Apple iPhone SE with 4.7-inch display may launch in 2020

News

Apple iPhone SE with 4.7-inch display may launch in 2020
Samsung unveils Exynos 980 mobile processor with integrated 5G modem

News

Samsung unveils Exynos 980 mobile processor with integrated 5G modem