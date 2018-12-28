comscore
Sony PS4 users can now make a video that compiles their gaming history

The video will showcase all the achievements by the players on their PS4.

  Published: December 28, 2018 3:11 PM IST
Sony wants to end the year on a high note, and to that effect it has launched a service to make a video of all the achievements that players have earned on their PS4. The latest generation of Sony‘s PS4 was launched four years ago, and players have achieved some phenomenal number of challenges. And to celebrate this the Japanese company’s service to make a video on the website called My PS4 Life. This is a one time offer from the company to create a video that will contain all the special achievements that players have achieved all the time they owned a PS4.

To get the video made, players will have to visit the My PS4 Life section of the PlayStation website and log in using their own PS credentials. They will be greeted with an option to create their video that will take a while to compile and make a video of the most interesting achievements, most played games as well as the rarest trophies collected. The stats will be pulled from all the games that the player has played using their PS4 account and not just from this year. The video will be mailed to the registered email id of the player within 24 hours.

Sadly, players who feel that their achievements are not good enough, or they don’t want the most played games to show up on the video, have no option to edit the stats in the video. The video can be shared to social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter directly, and there’s even an option to download or get an embed code for it. Do note that getting the video make will automatically subscribe the player for promotional emails that can be unsubscribed to.

