Sony PS4's Horizon Zero Dawn PC release date set for August 7

The complete edition of Horizon Zero Dawn is available on Steam for pre-order and is priced at Rs 1,099.

  Updated: July 4, 2020 5:57 PM IST
Earlier this year, Sony announced that it’s popular PS4 title Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to PC. And now the game has gone for pre-order on Steam and will be available on August 7. This is the complete edition of the game that is available and is priced at Rs 1,099. And according to the developers Guerrilla Games, the PC version will offer the best possible graphics and visuals. Horizon Zero Dawn is an open world game set in post apocalyptic times that was released in 2017. It was critically acclaimed and developed by Guerrilla Games which is owned by Sony. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 pages go live on Flipkart and Amazon India

In the video released by Guerrilla Games, it shows that the game will feature support for ultrawide monitors, unlocked framerates, dynamic foliage and improved reflections. Besides these there will be the option to customize the graphics as require by the user. The game also features improved reflections, controller support and options and a benchmarking tool. Also Read - Sony offers PlayStation 4 bug bounty worth Rs 38 lakh

Hermen Hulst who is the head of PlayStation Worldwide Studios, commented on the Horizon Zero Dawn PC port back in March. He said, “I think it’s important that we stay open to new ideas of how to introduce more people to PlayStation, and show people maybe what they’ve been missing out on.” Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 price, launch date leaked in Amazon France listing; check details

The announcement of the PC port was an unprecedented move on the part of Sony and the publisher comments this could be an indication towards a platform agnostic future. Death Stranding which was funded and published by Sony on PS4 last November will be arriving on PC this year.

But developer Kojima Productions is independent hence that does not count. Quantic Dream which is a French Studio, also had a similar arrangement with Sony saw its games Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and Detroit: Become Human release on PC.

  Published Date: July 4, 2020 5:54 PM IST
  Updated Date: July 4, 2020 5:57 PM IST

