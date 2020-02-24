comscore Sony PS5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X could face off at this event
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Sony PS5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X could face off at this event
News

Sony PS5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X could face off at this event

Gaming

CESA that organizes Tokyo Game Show seem to confirm the presence of Sony PS5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X.

  • Published: February 24, 2020 11:45 AM IST
Sony PS5 logo

Since Sony has cancelled its appearance at the E3 2020 for a second year running, people have been disappointed. Xbox has confirmed its presence at the E3 but the Japanese company’s absence would mean that the two new consoles coming this year Sony PS5 and Xbox Series X would not face-off at the E3. And not just E3, Sony will be avoiding GDC 2020 and PAX East as well. But those that wanted to see the showdown need not be disappointed yet, since there is a chance of it happening at the Tokyo Game Show 2020.

Related Stories


According to the Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association or CESA that organizes Tokyo Game Show seem to confirm the presence. The organizers have written that the event would feature, “novel game consoles for the next generation.” This could only be assumed to indicate that the Sony PS5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X both would be present at the event. Nintendo on its part has declared that it is not going to announce any new consoles this year.

Sony PS5 specifications

The Sony PlayStation 5 is likely to come with a custom AMD Zen 2 CPU with a custom AMD GPU that supports ray-tracing and 3D audio technology. The memory of the upcoming PS5 is still not revealed but it does have SSD storage. It carries HDR support and now even supports 8K resolution. The Sony PS5 will also have an upgraded controller for next-gen gaming and a Blu-ray player built in.

We will certainly hear more about the memory and clock speeds as we near the release date of the Sony PlayStation 5. That being said, the Sony PS5 is already quite the update with SSD storage and 8K support.

As far as pricing is concerned, there is little known so far. Sony PS5 architect Mark Cerny has said that the company wants the console to be accessible for everybody. Even if Sony were to tone down the PS5 prices, expect a hefty 400 Euro (approximately Rs 32,000) price tag for the PlayStation 5.

Microsoft Xbox Series X design details, specifications, and more

In addition to the console, Microsoft announced the next generation controller along with a new flagship game, Hellblade 2. This announcement comes as a surprise for everyone as there were no leaks or rumors prior to the announcement. Microsoft has already teased snippets regarding the performance of the device during the initial Project Scarlett. To recap the specifications, Xbox Series X will run on AMD Zen 2-based custom-designed CPU, along with Radeon RDNA-based architecture. The company will also opt for NVMe SSD drives from improved boot and loading times.

The company also confirmed that the next-generation console will come with support for 8K gaming at up to 120fps. Other advanced features include ray tracing, variable refresh rate, and more. Microsoft did not share any information regarding the presence of a secondary cheaper console as per GameSpot. However, the name of the console does indicate that the company may launch a second one as part of the “Series”.

Microsoft Xbox Series X is apparently more powerful than the Sony PS5

Also Read

Microsoft Xbox Series X is apparently more powerful than the Sony PS5

Talking about performance, Microsoft claims that Xbox Series X will be the “most powerful”, and “fastest” console. It is likely that the company is taking on Sony PlayStation 5 to generate hype. Digging into the numbers, Xbox Series X will feature 12 teraflops GPU compute performance. In contrast, the Xbox One X comes with 6 teraflops GPU compute performance. The upcoming console also packs four times the processing power when compared to the current One X.

It will also feature Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) along with Dynamic Latency Input (DLI). These new technologies will make Xbox Series X “the most responsive console ever”. Xbox Chief Phil Spencer confirmed that the company has designed the new console for the cloud.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 24, 2020 11:45 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Poco X2 sale in India tomorrow at 12PM: Price, availability, specifications and more
News
Poco X2 sale in India tomorrow at 12PM: Price, availability, specifications and more
Sony PS5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X could face off at this event

Gaming

Sony PS5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X could face off at this event

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip production may be affected by Coronavirus

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip production may be affected by Coronavirus

Apple over-ear headphones, TV, iPod touch appear on listing | BGR India

News

Apple over-ear headphones, TV, iPod touch appear on listing | BGR India

Oppo Find X2, Oppo smartwatch launch expected on March 6

News

Oppo Find X2, Oppo smartwatch launch expected on March 6

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Itel Vision 1 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV Review

Honor MagicWatch 2 Review

Poco X2 sale in India tomorrow at 12PM: Price, availability, specifications and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip production may be affected by Coronavirus

Apple over-ear headphones, TV, iPod touch appear on listing | BGR India

Oppo Find X2, Oppo smartwatch launch expected on March 6

Vivo Z6 5G to launch on February 29 in China

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sony PS5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X could face off at this event

Gaming

Sony PS5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X could face off at this event
Microsoft Xbox Series X is apparently more powerful than the Sony PS5

Gaming

Microsoft Xbox Series X is apparently more powerful than the Sony PS5
Sony PlayStation 5 price has been leaked

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 price has been leaked
E3 2020: Here's a list of the companies that will be attending the show

Gaming

E3 2020: Here's a list of the companies that will be attending the show
Ubisoft says all old games will play on next gen PlayStation and Xbox

Gaming

Ubisoft says all old games will play on next gen PlayStation and Xbox

हिंदी समाचार

Netflix का नया प्रमोशनल ऑफर, पहले महीने के लिए देने होंगे सिर्फ पांच रुपये

गूगल स्टेडिया जल्द जोड़ेगा 4 स्टीमवर्ल्ड गेम्स

BSNL ब्रॉडबेंड यूजर्स को Google Nest Mini और Nest Hub स्मार्ट डिवाइसेस पर मिल रहा धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

भारत में जल्द लॉन्च होगा शाओमी का Mi MIX Alpha स्मार्टफोन, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

रिलायंस जियो (Reliance Jio) ने 49 और 69 रुपये के प्लान किए पेश, डाटा के साथ कॉलिंग का उठाएं फायदा

News

Poco X2 sale in India tomorrow at 12PM: Price, availability, specifications and more
News
Poco X2 sale in India tomorrow at 12PM: Price, availability, specifications and more
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip production may be affected by Coronavirus

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip production may be affected by Coronavirus
Apple over-ear headphones, TV, iPod touch appear on listing | BGR India

News

Apple over-ear headphones, TV, iPod touch appear on listing | BGR India
Oppo Find X2, Oppo smartwatch launch expected on March 6

News

Oppo Find X2, Oppo smartwatch launch expected on March 6
Vivo Z6 5G to launch on February 29 in China

News

Vivo Z6 5G to launch on February 29 in China