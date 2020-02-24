Sony PS5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X could face off at this event

Since Sony has cancelled its appearance at the E3 2020 for a second year running, people have been disappointed. Xbox has confirmed its presence at the E3 but the Japanese company’s absence would mean that the two new consoles coming this year Sony PS5 and Xbox Series X would not face-off at the E3. And not just E3, Sony will be avoiding GDC 2020 and PAX East as well. But those that wanted to see the showdown need not be disappointed yet, since there is a chance of it happening at the Tokyo Game Show 2020.

According to the Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association or CESA that organizes Tokyo Game Show seem to confirm the presence. The organizers have written that the event would feature, “novel game consoles for the next generation.” This could only be assumed to indicate that the Sony PS5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X both would be present at the event. Nintendo on its part has declared that it is not going to announce any new consoles this year.

Sony PS5 specifications

The Sony PlayStation 5 is likely to come with a custom AMD Zen 2 CPU with a custom AMD GPU that supports ray-tracing and 3D audio technology. The memory of the upcoming PS5 is still not revealed but it does have SSD storage. It carries HDR support and now even supports 8K resolution. The Sony PS5 will also have an upgraded controller for next-gen gaming and a Blu-ray player built in.

We will certainly hear more about the memory and clock speeds as we near the release date of the Sony PlayStation 5. That being said, the Sony PS5 is already quite the update with SSD storage and 8K support.

As far as pricing is concerned, there is little known so far. Sony PS5 architect Mark Cerny has said that the company wants the console to be accessible for everybody. Even if Sony were to tone down the PS5 prices, expect a hefty 400 Euro (approximately Rs 32,000) price tag for the PlayStation 5.

Microsoft Xbox Series X design details, specifications, and more

In addition to the console, Microsoft announced the next generation controller along with a new flagship game, Hellblade 2. This announcement comes as a surprise for everyone as there were no leaks or rumors prior to the announcement. Microsoft has already teased snippets regarding the performance of the device during the initial Project Scarlett. To recap the specifications, Xbox Series X will run on AMD Zen 2-based custom-designed CPU, along with Radeon RDNA-based architecture. The company will also opt for NVMe SSD drives from improved boot and loading times.

The company also confirmed that the next-generation console will come with support for 8K gaming at up to 120fps. Other advanced features include ray tracing, variable refresh rate, and more. Microsoft did not share any information regarding the presence of a secondary cheaper console as per GameSpot. However, the name of the console does indicate that the company may launch a second one as part of the “Series”.

Talking about performance, Microsoft claims that Xbox Series X will be the “most powerful”, and “fastest” console. It is likely that the company is taking on Sony PlayStation 5 to generate hype. Digging into the numbers, Xbox Series X will feature 12 teraflops GPU compute performance. In contrast, the Xbox One X comes with 6 teraflops GPU compute performance. The upcoming console also packs four times the processing power when compared to the current One X.

It will also feature Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) along with Dynamic Latency Input (DLI). These new technologies will make Xbox Series X “the most responsive console ever”. Xbox Chief Phil Spencer confirmed that the company has designed the new console for the cloud.