Sony PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition prices announced

After Microsoft released all details on the Xbox Series X and Series S, it was only a matter of time until Sony did the same. Today, we have all the prices and release dates for the PlayStation 5 generation consoles. Sony is coming up with the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition at two different prices. Moreover, the consoles will go on sale starting November 12 in select countries, followed by a global release on November 19. Also Read - Sony WF-1000XM3 Review: Stellar noise-cancelling TWS

Sony tries to fend off against the Xbox duo with a clever pricing strategy. The flagship PS5 with its Blu-ray player will set you back by $499. This is exactly the same price as the Xbox Series X. The PS5 Digital Edition without the Blu-ray player costs $399, which is almost a $100 more than the Xbox Series S. However, the Series S is a downgraded console whereas the PS5 Digital Edition has the same hardware as the PS5. Also Read - Xbox Series S at Rs 34,990 seems like a better deal than low-end gaming PCs

If you reside in the US, Mexico, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, you will be able to buy any of the PS5 models starting November 12. For the rest of the world, the sales will begin from November 19. China is yet to get a release date for the PS5. Pre-orders for the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition begin from September 17. Also Read - Xbox Series X, Series S launching on November 10, prices to start from $299

Sony also revealed the prices for the PS5 accessories. The DualSense wireless controller wills et you back $70 whereas the Pulse 3D wireless headset will cost $100. Sony says that launch titles for the PS5 will range between $50 to $70. As a small reminder, the PS5 exclusive titles include Spiderman Miles Morale, Gran Turismo 7, and Horizon Forbidden West.

At the event, Sony also announced its $9.99 price for the PlayStation Plus Collection. Similar to Microsoft’s Game Pass, this subscription will offer access to more than 100 games, including PS4 titles such as God of War and Uncharted 4.

Sony PS5 specifications

The PS5 offers notable upgrades over the PS4 Pro, with performance improvements in key areas. Similar to the Xbox Series X, the PS5 relies on a custom AMD Zen 2 octa-core CPU clocked at 3.5GHz. There’s a 10.28 TFLOPS GPU with a custom RDNA architecture present here for the graphical duties. There’s 16GB of RAM onboard.

Sony is using a custom SSD to improve game loading times. The PS5 can renders games at 8K resolution, provided the games and your monitor supports 8K. Additionally, players can also enjoy titles at 120 fps in 4K resolution. Sony also released the dimensions of the PS5 console. It is approximately 390mm (15.4 inches) tall, 260mm (10.24 inches) deep and 104mm (4.09 inches) wide.