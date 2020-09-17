comscore Sony PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition prices announced | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Sony PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition prices announced, India launch on November 19
News

Sony PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition prices announced, India launch on November 19

Gaming

Sony has announced the prices for the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition for the global markets. The console will go on sale from November 12 for select countries.

  • Published: September 17, 2020 9:22 AM IST
Sony PS5

After Microsoft released all details on the Xbox Series X and Series S, it was only a matter of time until Sony did the same. Today, we have all the prices and release dates for the PlayStation 5 generation consoles. Sony is coming up with the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition at two different prices. Moreover, the consoles will go on sale starting November 12 in select countries, followed by a global release on November 19. Also Read - Sony WF-1000XM3 Review: Stellar noise-cancelling TWS

Sony tries to fend off against the Xbox duo with a clever pricing strategy. The flagship PS5 with its Blu-ray player will set you back by $499. This is exactly the same price as the Xbox Series X. The PS5 Digital Edition without the Blu-ray player costs $399, which is almost a $100 more than the Xbox Series S. However, the Series S is a downgraded console whereas the PS5 Digital Edition has the same hardware as the PS5. Also Read - Xbox Series S at Rs 34,990 seems like a better deal than low-end gaming PCs

Ubisoft Forward: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

If you reside in the US, Mexico, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, you will be able to buy any of the PS5 models starting November 12. For the rest of the world, the sales will begin from November 19. China is yet to get a release date for the PS5. Pre-orders for the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition begin from September 17. Also Read - Xbox Series X, Series S launching on November 10, prices to start from $299

Sony also revealed the prices for the PS5 accessories. The DualSense wireless controller wills et you back $70 whereas the Pulse 3D wireless headset will cost $100. Sony says that launch titles for the PS5 will range between $50 to $70. As a small reminder, the PS5 exclusive titles include Spiderman Miles Morale, Gran Turismo 7, and Horizon Forbidden West.

At the event, Sony also announced its $9.99 price for the PlayStation Plus Collection. Similar to Microsoft’s Game Pass, this subscription will offer access to more than 100 games, including PS4 titles such as God of War and Uncharted 4.

Sony PS5 specifications

The PS5 offers notable upgrades over the PS4 Pro, with performance improvements in key areas. Similar to the Xbox Series X, the PS5 relies on a custom AMD Zen 2 octa-core CPU clocked at 3.5GHz. There’s a 10.28 TFLOPS GPU with a custom RDNA architecture present here for the graphical duties. There’s 16GB of RAM onboard.

Xbox Series S at Rs 34,990 seems like a better deal than low-end gaming PCs

Also Read

Xbox Series S at Rs 34,990 seems like a better deal than low-end gaming PCs

Sony is using a custom SSD to improve game loading times. The PS5 can renders games at 8K resolution, provided the games and your monitor supports 8K. Additionally, players can also enjoy titles at 120 fps in 4K resolution. Sony also released the dimensions of the PS5 console. It is approximately 390mm (15.4 inches) tall, 260mm (10.24 inches) deep and 104mm (4.09 inches) wide.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 17, 2020 9:22 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp: How to check all the photos, videos and files shared with an individual
How To
WhatsApp: How to check all the photos, videos and files shared with an individual
Vivo Y50 and S1 Pro smartphone get price cut in India: Check details

News

Vivo Y50 and S1 Pro smartphone get price cut in India: Check details

OnePlus TV Q1 series now also available on Flipkart

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV Q1 series now also available on Flipkart

Most Popular

Logitech K380 Multi-device Bluetooth Keyboard Review

Sony WF-1000XM3 TWS Review

Oppo F17 Pro review

Oppo ColorOS 11 (Android 11) first impressions

Nokia 5.3 Review: Check price, features and specifications

HMD Global set to launch new Nokia Android phones on September 22

Vivo Y50 and S1 Pro smartphone get price cut in India: Check details

Facebook Messenger launches 'Watch Together' feature: All you need to know

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro now on open sale in India: Price, specifications

OnePlus 7 and 7T OxygenOS Open Beta rolling out

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

OnePlus United by Hope documentary; looking behind the scenes

BGR Talks: Nodding Head Games founder Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh, Avichal Singh

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sony PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition prices announced

Gaming

Sony PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition prices announced
Sony WF-1000XM3 TWS Review

Review

Sony WF-1000XM3 TWS Review
Xbox Series S at Rs 34,990 is quite a deal for gamers

Opinions

Xbox Series S at Rs 34,990 is quite a deal for gamers
Sony A7C mirrorless camera leaks ahead of September 15 launch

News

Sony A7C mirrorless camera leaks ahead of September 15 launch
Sony schedules PlayStation 5 event for September 16

Gaming

Sony schedules PlayStation 5 event for September 16

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 7 स्मार्टफोन को खरीदने का फिर मिलेगा का मौका, इन ऑफर्स के साथ दोपहर 12 बजे होगी सेल

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro FCC और BIS सर्टिफिकेशन साइट्स पर हुआ स्पॉट, जल्द होगा लॉन्च

WhatsApp Web में जल्द जुड़ेंगे नए आइकन्स और कॉल बटन, यूजर एक्सपीरियंस होगा बेहतर

OnePlus 7T का स्पेशल एडिशन लॉन्च करेगी कंपनी, दुनिया में सिर्फ 1 यूनिट ही होगी मैन्युफैक्चर

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE सर्टिफिकेशन साइट TENAA पर हुआ स्पॉट, अगले सप्ताह होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Features

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced
OxygenOS 11: First Look

Hands On

OxygenOS 11: First Look
BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Director & Vice President, Konica Minolta India

Features

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Director & Vice President, Konica Minolta India
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review

News

HMD Global set to launch new Nokia Android phones on September 22
News
HMD Global set to launch new Nokia Android phones on September 22
Vivo Y50 and S1 Pro smartphone get price cut in India: Check details

News

Vivo Y50 and S1 Pro smartphone get price cut in India: Check details
Facebook Messenger launches 'Watch Together' feature: All you need to know

Facebook Messenger launches 'Watch Together' feature: All you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro now on open sale in India: Price, specifications

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro now on open sale in India: Price, specifications
OnePlus 7 and 7T OxygenOS Open Beta rolling out

News

OnePlus 7 and 7T OxygenOS Open Beta rolling out

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers