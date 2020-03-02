comscore Sony PS5 controller to feature wireless charging: Report
Sony PS5 controller to feature wireless charging: Report

A latest patent has revealed that the upcoming console may feature wireless charging via the use of an attachable adapter.

  • Updated: March 2, 2020 10:59 AM IST
PS5 controller patent

Sony confirmed the launch of its next-generation gaming console PlayStation 5 a while back. Now a latest patent has revealed that the upcoming console may feature wireless charging via the use of an attachable adapter. Sony filed a controller patent with the World Intellectual Property Organisation in the summer of last year, and the full document is now available for public viewing, complete with pictures and a detailed description of the product itself, news portal Gamesradar reported recently.

The patent describes Sony’s plans to develop “a wireless charging adapter that can snap onto a computer game controller can be inductively coupled to a charging base to wirelessly recharge a battery in the controller.” Recently, a report claimed that the upcoming console may feature a microphone on the controller for voice assistant on-board. This new feature will make the device capable of interpreting commands and requests while it is in use, much like smart speakers such as Amazon’ Echo range.

Additionally, the latest model is also expected to add two new buttons to the design. It looks remarkably similar to the current DualShock 4. But with a couple of extra buttons on the rear and one major omission — the PS button on the front. On the other side, the back is exactly the same, but includes two new configurable buttons, which means one can program them to perform the same function of another button. The latest design also shows a USB Micro-B charger, suggesting that this new controller could work with the PlayStation 4.

Sony PS5 controller: Previous details

The body of the controller seems to be slightly bulkier than the present generation ones. The grips are wider than the present generation controllers which means it resembles the Xbox controller in this aspect. The controller design shows that the triggers are also chunkier than the ones on DualShock 4 controllers. The light-bar seems to have been replaced by a USC-C port. This design seems to be accurate because most believe that it rings true. This rings true with what the Wired reported when they used the PS5 prototype controller. They wrote that the new controllers are “an awful lot like the PS4‘s DualShock 4” and come with a USB-C charging port.

Sony PlayStation 5 might feature a redesigned controller with new features

Speculations are that the PS5 controllers could come with ‘adaptive triggers’ and ‘haptic feedback’. Apparently the Haptic Feedback technology will use the SoftMRF (Nano Magnetic Fluid) technology from Kurimoto Iron Works of Japan. This magnetic fluid is a functional one that changes viscosity when exposed to a magnetic field. A soft and hard nature of it can be achieved by varying the magnetic field. This can make the triggers harder or softer according to the players. Sony might also use the XB1 controller Hall sensor to increase the performance of the triggers. Sony might also use sensors to keep a track of the sweating a pulse of the player.

Published Date: March 2, 2020 10:56 AM IST
Updated Date: March 2, 2020 10:59 AM IST
