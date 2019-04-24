Sony PS5 could be priced at $399; feature AMD Ryzen 3600G CPU with Navi GPU

The last we spoke about next generation of Sony’s gaming console PlayStation 5 was the previous week when for the first time Sony let on some information about the console. Those details were revealed in an exclusive interview between Wired and Mark Cerny, the lead architect of the company’s new console. It was said that Sony is definitely working on the PS5, but we will not be seeing the new console arrive in 2019.

And now a new report from Pelham Smithers of research firm Pelham Smithers Associates, claims that the Sony PS5 might be priced somewhere around $399 (approximately Rs 28,000). He explains that Sony’s PS5 might reportedly come with AMD‘s new Ryzen 3600G processor, which is based on the new Zen 2 architecture on 7nm. He estimates that this chip, will be priced around $180-$220 which will contribute towards the cost of the PS5. According to this estimate an assumption that the PS5 will come with Navi GPU cores on the APU itself can be formed.

As for the details that were gathered from the previous interview, what matters most is that Cerny has spoken about how the PlayStation 5 will be backwards compatible with PS4 games, it is set to come with a disc drive, and has been in development for over four years, Sony has even partnered with a number of studios who are already working on next-gen games. And what’s more is that it will boast ray-tracing technology and that will be courtesy of an expanded partnership with AMD and its chip software will be an integral part of the PS5’s internal architecture.

The other big improvement and inclusion in the PS5 will be that of a Solid State Drive that was not present in the PS4. This ought to improve the load times and performance of the budget games on the device. According to the report, the load times of Spider-Man on PS4 is usually 15 seconds, and it apparently dropped to less than one second on the new device.

The PS5 will also be coming with support for 8K resolutions, and will be compatible with PS VR kits, which include both present and future versions. The other thing that was mentioned was that it will come with 3D audio, which isn’t exactly clear as to how it will be implemented and Cerny says, “As a gamer, it’s been a little bit of a frustration that audio did not change too much between PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4. With the next console the dream is to show how dramatically different the audio experience can be when we apply significant amounts of hardware horsepower to it.”

And what we can also expect that PS4 games like Death Stranding will be multi-platform titles, and it will be releasing first on PS4 and then on PS5. And to end things, there is not more news about when we will got more details about the release of the device, and it most definitely won’t be at E3 2019.