comscore Sony PS5 developer system UI leaks on 4Chan, looks like PS4
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Sony PS5 developer system UI leaks on 4Chan, looks similar to PS4
News

Sony PS5 developer system UI leaks on 4Chan, looks similar to PS4

Gaming

The newest one was found on 4Chan where a user has leaked what appears to be the developers system UI look.

  • Published: January 22, 2020 11:34 AM IST
Sony PS5

Image Credit: 4Chan

As we inch closer to the release of the upcoming release of the Sony PS5, more leaks seem to be out. And the newest one was found on 4Chan where a user has leaked what appears to be the developers system UI look. And if it turns out to be real, then the upcoming user interface would look very similar to that of the current PlayStation 4 one. According to the image, the upcoming device will come with a 1TB SSD. The system version of the software seems to be 0.100.020.

Related Stories


Apparently, previous Sony development UI didn’t differ much from the final version that the users got. Hence, it may hold true for this time as well which means that people used to the PS4 UI would have no issues picking this one up. Previous leaks have suggested that the Sony PS5 launch is set to take place next month. And now another source seems to have confirmed the same. To start with Sony announced that it will be be t E3 this year, despite the impendin PS5 launch. This was clear indication that Sony PS5 will get a separate launch event, much likely before the E3. And this was somewhat substantiated by previous rumors by Patrick Klepek of Waypoint Radio.

Sony PlayStation 5 launch time apparently leaked by developer

Also Read

Sony PlayStation 5 launch time apparently leaked by developer

Sony PS5 specifications

The Sony PlayStation 5 is likely to come with a custom AMD Zen 2 CPU with a custom AMD GPU that supports ray-tracing and 3D audio technology. The memory of the upcoming PS5 is still not revealed but it does have SSD storage. It carries HDR support and now even supports 8K resolution. The Sony PS5 will also have an upgraded controller for next-gen gaming and a Blu-ray player built in.

We will certainly hear more about the memory and clock speeds as we near the release date of the Sony PlayStation 5. That being said, the PS5 is already quite the update with SSD storage and 8K support.

As far as pricing is concerned, there is little known so far. Sony PS5 architect Mark Cerny has said that the company wants the console to be accessible for everybody. Even if Sony were to tone down the PS5 prices, expect a hefty 400 Euro (approximately Rs 32,000) price tag for the PlayStation 5.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 22, 2020 11:34 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Sony smartphone with 4K display to launch at MWC 2020
News
Sony smartphone with 4K display to launch at MWC 2020
Oppo patents a smartphone design without pop-up camera

News

Oppo patents a smartphone design without pop-up camera

Samsung to launch Good Lock 2020 on February 3

News

Samsung to launch Good Lock 2020 on February 3

Sony PS5 developer system UI leaks on 4Chan, looks like PS4

Gaming

Sony PS5 developer system UI leaks on 4Chan, looks like PS4

Xiaomi Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2 now available for Rs 599

News

Xiaomi Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2 now available for Rs 599

Most Popular

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review

Oppo F15 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Huawei's budget 5G phone to cost below Rs 11,000

Sony smartphone with 4K display to launch at MWC 2020

Oppo patents a smartphone design without pop-up camera

Samsung to launch Good Lock 2020 on February 3

Xiaomi Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2 now available for Rs 599

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sony smartphone with 4K display to launch at MWC 2020

News

Sony smartphone with 4K display to launch at MWC 2020
Sony PS5 developer system UI leaks on 4Chan, looks like PS4

Gaming

Sony PS5 developer system UI leaks on 4Chan, looks like PS4
Sony PlayStation 5 launch time apparently leaked by developer

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 launch time apparently leaked by developer
Horizon Zero Dawn may be coming to PC this year

Gaming

Horizon Zero Dawn may be coming to PC this year
Samsung Galaxy S20 series camera sensor details leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 series camera sensor details leaked

हिंदी समाचार

Real Public Sale 2020 का आखिरी दिन आज, Realme के स्मार्टफोन्स को डिस्काउंट में खरीदने का आखिरी मौका

Amazon Great Indian Sale का आखिरी दिन आज, OnePlus और Samsung के स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है शानदार डील

Flipkart Republic Day sale 2020 last day: Thomson LED TV को 4,999 रुपये में खरीदने का आज आखिरी दिन

Amazon India और Flipkart में चल रही सेल का आखिरी दिन आज, इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Vodafone ने लॉन्च किए 558 और 398 रुपये वाले दो रिचार्ज प्लान, मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट्स

News

Huawei's budget 5G phone to cost below Rs 11,000
News
Huawei's budget 5G phone to cost below Rs 11,000
Sony smartphone with 4K display to launch at MWC 2020

News

Sony smartphone with 4K display to launch at MWC 2020
Oppo patents a smartphone design without pop-up camera

News

Oppo patents a smartphone design without pop-up camera
Samsung to launch Good Lock 2020 on February 3

News

Samsung to launch Good Lock 2020 on February 3
Xiaomi Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2 now available for Rs 599

News

Xiaomi Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2 now available for Rs 599