Sony PS5 developer system UI leaks on 4Chan, looks like PS4

As we inch closer to the release of the upcoming release of the Sony PS5, more leaks seem to be out. And the newest one was found on 4Chan where a user has leaked what appears to be the developers system UI look. And if it turns out to be real, then the upcoming user interface would look very similar to that of the current PlayStation 4 one. According to the image, the upcoming device will come with a 1TB SSD. The system version of the software seems to be 0.100.020.

Apparently, previous Sony development UI didn’t differ much from the final version that the users got. Hence, it may hold true for this time as well which means that people used to the PS4 UI would have no issues picking this one up. Previous leaks have suggested that the Sony PS5 launch is set to take place next month. And now another source seems to have confirmed the same. To start with Sony announced that it will be be t E3 this year, despite the impendin PS5 launch. This was clear indication that Sony PS5 will get a separate launch event, much likely before the E3. And this was somewhat substantiated by previous rumors by Patrick Klepek of Waypoint Radio.

Sony PS5 specifications

The Sony PlayStation 5 is likely to come with a custom AMD Zen 2 CPU with a custom AMD GPU that supports ray-tracing and 3D audio technology. The memory of the upcoming PS5 is still not revealed but it does have SSD storage. It carries HDR support and now even supports 8K resolution. The Sony PS5 will also have an upgraded controller for next-gen gaming and a Blu-ray player built in.

We will certainly hear more about the memory and clock speeds as we near the release date of the Sony PlayStation 5. That being said, the PS5 is already quite the update with SSD storage and 8K support.

As far as pricing is concerned, there is little known so far. Sony PS5 architect Mark Cerny has said that the company wants the console to be accessible for everybody. Even if Sony were to tone down the PS5 prices, expect a hefty 400 Euro (approximately Rs 32,000) price tag for the PlayStation 5.