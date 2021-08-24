Sony PS5 Digital Edition, a lighter version with new stand design now on sale

Sony a few months back launched its latest-gen PlayStation 5 console, which has managed to become one of the best selling video games console to date. The company currently offers the console in two configurations: PlayStation 5 Disc Edition and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. It has now introduced a new model of its PlayStation 5 Digital Edition with the model number CFI-1102A. Also Read - PSVR 2 could launch early next year: Here's everything we know about it

The new CFI-1102A model is currently making its way into Australia via retailers. Changes compared to the previous CFI-1000B version include a 300 gram weight reduction, bringing down the weight to 3.67kg and a new stand design that does not require a screwdriver for installation. Also Read - PlayStation Now adds Nier: Automata, Ghostrunner, Undertale for PS4, PS5 players

From images posted by Press Start Australia, it can be seen that the new screw that comes inside of the box features a grippy texture on its head, which will allow users to install it by hand. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 games launching in Aug, Sept that we are excited to play

Apart from the 300 gram weight reduction and the inclusion of a new screw, there are no other changes of hardware modifications to note. Also, the new screw does not look any different in terms of size from the previous screw of the CFI-1000B version, which means that you can try to acquire the screw from a Sony service centre to make your current PS5 also have a stand that does not require a screwdriver for installation.

To recall, the new CFI-1102A PlayStation 5 Digital Edition was first spotted in a leaked retailer listing in Japan, which means that we will soon get to see the new model be sold in Japan too. As for the rest of the international markets including India, there is currently no word on when the new model will be made available for sale.