Sony Ps5 Dualsense Edge Controller Pre Order Begins In India

The PS5 DualSense Edge is now up for pre-order in India. Almost all retailers of PS5 and its accessories have listed the new wireless controller on their websites ahead of the global launch on January 26, 2023. Sony is launching the new DualSense Edge wireless controller in India at the same time as other markets, although the pre-0rder window opened around a month later in India than in the US and elsewhere. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 next restock scheduled for November 11

The Sony PS5 DualSense Edge are available to pre-order from Games The Shop, Amazon India, e2z Store, ShopAtSC, and Sony Center. According to ShopAtSC, the deliveries of the new wireless controller will begin on January 26, 2023. However, the situation then may cause the deliveries to be delayed in India, much like in the case of the replaceable module stick that was supposed to become available for pre-order in October but is nowhere to be seen yet. There are some offers available on the pre-order, such as low-cost EMI on credit cards that you can opt for. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 restock today at 12 PM: Check Diwali offers

Sony PS5 DualSense Edge wireless controller price

Sony has listed the upcoming PS5 DualSense Edge wireless controller at Rs 18,990. You can buy it for as low as Rs 3,615 per month through the EMI option. Also Read - PlayStation Diwali sale 2022 announced: Check discounts on Spider-Man, Uncharted, Horizon Forbidden West and more

Sony PS5 DualSense Edge wireless controller features

The upcoming PS5 DualSense Edge wireless controller is essentially Sony’s answer to the Xbox Elite controller. Sony claims the PS5 DualSense Edge has “ultra-customisable controls,” wherein you can change stick caps, reprogram inputs and set custom settings such as stick sensitivity, dead zones, and travel distance of triggers. The back buttons are mappable now, letting users configure them to any other button input. There are two different styles of buttons that you can use on the controller. The PS5 DualSense Edge wireless controller comes with Sony’s varying force and tension, along with adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.