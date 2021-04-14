Sony PlayStation 5 finally gets the ability to store PS5 games on an external hard drive. The feature is a part of the latest April 2021 update for PlayStation 5 released by Sony. Sadly, the update only adds the ability to store and not play PS5 games (like PS4) on an external hard drive. Also Read - Sony PS3 users unable to download game updates ahead of store shutdown

"Because PS5 games are designed to take advantage of the console's ultra high-speed SSD, PS5 titles can't be played from USB extended storage. PS5 titles also cannot be directly downloaded to USB extended storage," Sony explained in a blog post.

Do keep in mind that the games transferred or copied back to internal storage will automatically update when applicable. Players can select which game modes they want to install for select titles that support the option.

Meanwhile, Sony has said that it is working on support for storage expansion via M.2 drives for PS5. The M.2 drives will allow players to store and play games. Unfortunately, there is no official confirmation as of now on when the feature will be available.

Further, the update also includes new social features for PS4 and PS5 consoles. For instance, PS4 and PS5 players can Share Play together while chatting in parties including sharing their game screen, trying out games, and more.

Sony PS5 India restock: Here’s what we know

As for Sony PS5 India restock, it is scheduled to happen in the month of April, as per IGN India. The report quoted sources familiar with the matter who confirmed that there will be more units of PS5 in the restock than the previous time.

Though sources suggest the restock could happen in the second week of April, there is no official confirmation as of now. Also, it is unclear exactly how many units will be available.

The PlayStation 5 is available for a price of Rs 49,990 for the normal edition. The digital edition of PS5 is priced in India at Rs 39,990.