Sony PS5 goes for third party pre-order at $700; Jim Ryan speaks on price

Sony recently held an event where it showcased games coming for the PS5. And right at the end of the event it showcased the PS5 hardware that everyone had been waiting for with bated breath. And now that the look of the hardware is out with us being halfway through the year, Holiday 2020 does not seem too far. Sony has not officially announced any prices for the PS5. But apparently a retailer called Play Asia has now put the PS5 available up for pre-order a a hefty $700. Also Read - Sony announces games that will be coming to PS5

While this just looks like a placeholder and though the PS5 will be costly, we don’t expect it to be that much so. Both the standard and the digital version of the PS5 are for pre-order here. But the PlayStation boss Jim Ryan addressed the price issue and said that the “value” of the PS5 would be “on getting the value equation right.” Also Read - New Sony PS5 leak suggests a 2TB variant which may be priced at £599

“Conventional wisdom and history show that our business is one of the more recession-proof businesses,” said Ryan while speaking to BBC. “But I think this will sharpen our need to ensure that we focus on getting the value equation right. And I emphasize value as opposed to price.” The general consensus is that the PS5 should be priced around $500. Also Read - Sony advises users to wear headphones for the PS5 games event

Sony PS5: Specifications

The Sony PlayStation 5 will come with a custom eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU clocked at 3.5GHz and a custom GPU based on AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture hardware that goes up to 10.28 teraflops and has 36 compute units clocked at 2.23GHz. Both the CPU and GPU will support variable frequencies. The PS5 is set to have 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and a custom 825GB SSD. Sony promises that the SSD will have super fast load times in games. The PS5 SSD is set to have a bandwidth of 5GB per second while it will have a load time of 2GB in 0.27 seconds.

And SSD is not the only storage option for the upcoming Sony PS5. It will also have support for USB hard drives, but these are slower hence will be used mostly for backward-compatible PS4 games. It will have a 4K Blu-ray drive which means that it will support disks as well. But the games from those disks will still require storage and installation space on the SSD. Sony is using the NVMe SSD standard which means that these are expandable in the future. But any expansion will have to meet the Sony standard of at least 5.5GB/s.

Sony PlayStation 5 the company has promised will add support for both 8K gaming as well as 4K gaming at 120Hz. Sony also plans to add a ‘3D audio’ support which it revealed earlier. This feature will provide immersive audio for players when playing games that require precision audio. It will also come with an optional low power mode which will save energy. Sony still hasn’t provided a concrete date of when we can see the PS5 launch, but the Holiday 2020 still stands.

Sony PlayStation 5 Games

The new games that were announced with the console include Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The new Spider-Man game will focus on Miles Morales, the next-gen iteration of the popular Marvel superhero we saw in ‘Spiderman: Into the Spider-verse’. The game is expected to release later this year. There is also Gran Turismo 7 by Polyphony Digital, a popular racing game title.

Also coming to PS5 is Resident Evil 8: Village, the next sequel in the popular Zombie-killing, survival horror franchise. The game is set to launch in 2021. Another sequel comes in the form of Horizon Forbidden West, a sequel to the popular Horizon Zero Dawn. Developed by Guerilla Games, the new open-world action game set in a post-apocalyptic world will feature Aloy, a young girl exploring new frontiers of America. The title has no release date yet.