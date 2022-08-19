Sony PlayStation 5 will get a restock next week and this time around, there will be a special bundle for the Indian audience. The Sony PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundle will finally come to India. It will be available in both Disc and Digital Editions. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 now supports 1440p resolution, gamelists but everyone can't benefit yet

The bundle will go on pre-booking starting next week in the country. Let's take a look at the price.

Sony PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundle Price in India

The Sony PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundle costs Rs 43,990 for the Digital Edition, while the Disc Edition is priced at Rs 53,990. The bundle will be available at the next PS5 restock on August 22 at 12 PM.

You can purchase the bundle from all the authorized retailers such as Amazon, Flipkart, GamesTheShop, and ShopatSC.

Those who buy the Disc Edition will get a physical disc of the Horizon Forbidden West game along with the console and one controller. The Digital Edition will get you a code that will allow you to download the game. And of course, the console and a controller.

The physical disc of the game for PS5 costs under Rs 3,999 on its official retail partner stores and the Digital copy of the game is priced at Rs 3,749. This bundle is great if you were looking to get your hands on it for a while as it was only available in the west earlier. Now, it’s finally coming to India.

Also, since the bundle will include the game, you don’t have to bother about buying a new game, if this is your first time getting a PlayStation console. As you will get something to start with, in this case, the Horizon Forbidden West.

Developed by Guerrilla Games, Horizon Forbidden West is a role-playing game offering action-packed adventure. The game has a third-person perspective and you control the character Aloy. Aloy needs to explore the open world having several dangerous animalistic machines.