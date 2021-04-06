PlayStation fans in India have been made to wait long to get their hands on one of the latest gaming consoles from the company, the PS5. Now, after waiting for almost two months post the launch of the PS5 in India, there is good news for potential PS5 buyers. Also Read - Sony Xperia new product announcement on April 14: Here's what to expect

As per an IGN India report, the restock is scheduled to happen in the month of April and this time there will be plenty of gaming consoles to go around. Sources familiar with the matter confirmed that there will be more units of the PS5 in the restock. According to multiple sources, only 4,000 units of the PS5 were made available in the Indian market when it was launched.

When is the restock expected?

Rumours suggest that the restock will occur during the second week of April, however, it is not confirmed how many units will be available. Even if Sony India is able to double its inventory from last time that means there could be anywhere between 8,000-10,000 units which are still not enough we feel.

Given that the PS5 is still in massive demand in the country, the units might be sold off in a few minutes. Last time, the gaming console was sold out in a few seconds via online e-commerce platforms while the offline store also recorded they were out of units in a flash. Most of the offline retail outlets have been able to procure 3-4 units of the PS5 for themselves.

Sony PlayStation 5 pricing

The PlayStation 5 is available for a price of Rs 49,990 for the normal edition. The digital edition of PS5 is priced in India at Rs 39,990.

Sony also retails the DualSense Wireless Controller at Rs 5,990 in India. The HD camera is available for Rs 5,190, the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset at Rs 8,590, the media remote at Rs 2,590 and the DualSense Charging Station for a price of Rs 2,590.