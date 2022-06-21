comscore PS5, PS5 Digital Edition pre-orders to begin at 12PM today
If you want to buy the PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 5 Digital Edition gaming consoles, you can do at Sony Centre India, Amazon India, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and Game Loot among others.

Sony PS5

Image: Sony Centre

Sony’s PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition gaming consoles have been hard to get ever since they were launched. However, the company has tried its best to keep up with the growing demand and announce frequent restock of the gaming consoles. In another such attempt, Sony’s PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition gaming consoles will be available for pre-orders in India at 12PM today. Also Read - Gran Turismo film is coming out next year, will be based on a true story

If you want to buy the PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 5 Digital Edition gaming consoles, you can do at Sony Centre India, Amazon India, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Vijay SIf you want to buy the PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 5 Digital Edition gaming consoles, you can do at Sony Centre India, Amazon India, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and Game Loot among others. ales, and Game Loot among others. You can also visit the gaming store near your location to pre-book the gaming console. Also Read - Resident Evil Village DLC Winters’ Expansion arrives on October 28

Sony PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition price and offers

As far as the pricing is concerned, Sony PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition gaming consoles are available for Rs 49,990 and Rs 39,990 respectively. On Sony’s e-shop in India, that is, ShopatSC, a combination of PlayStation 5 gaming console and Gran Turismo 7, which costs Rs 4,999, will be available at a price of Rs 54,490. Also Read - Star Wars Jedi: Survivor arrives in 2023

Additionally, Sony Centre is also offering easy EMI options on the purchase of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition gaming consoles made via Bajaj Finserv and other select credit cards.

Talking about deliveries, Sony Centre, in a FAQ page on its site said that the company will begin deliveries starting June 30, 2022. The site also cautions that the delivery may be affected owing to local conditions. “…however please expect a delay in our delivery services which might get impacted due to regulations imposed by lockdown/ curfew in your locations,” the FAQ page on Sony Centre says.

Tips and tricks: How to buy Sony PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition gaming console during PS5 restock

If you want to buy the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition gaming console, here are some tips that you can keep in mind to increase your chances:

— Having is a speedy broadband connection at hand is one of the basic requisites to getting your hands on the PS5 gaming console.

— Also, don’t rely on just one store. Try pre-booking the gaming console across multiple platforms such as Amazon and Croma in order to increase your chances.

— Ask your friends and family members to pre-book the gaming console. This will significantly increase your chances of getting the gaming console.

  • Published Date: June 21, 2022 9:30 AM IST

