Sony PS5 likely to be on sale in India from mid-January 2021

What’s one of the ways to assure the world that you are lucky in 2020? Simply manage to get a PS5. Sony’s next-gen console has made waves across the world as the next-big-thing for console gamers and yet, it is as rare as… well… finding a PS5 in the market today – it’s availability itself has become a sort of a phrase our generation might use in the years to come. Well, there’s some good news for those PS5 fans. Sony might start selling the PS5 in India by mid-January 2021, which is just a month from now. Also Read - PS5 player forced to sell his new console as wife discovers it is not an air purifier

A recent report from The Mako Reactor, a portal that has been on the front for providing all information for the PS5’s availability, has found out from its readers that Sony might start taking pre-orders for the PS5 by the end of this month. The company may eventually start shipping out a few units by mid-January. The stocks are said to be very limited, in which case getting your hands on the console could be a challenge itself. Also Read - Looking for the Xbox Series X? You might be waiting until April 2021

PS5 India availability likely in January

The report mentions that some Sony Centers across India have stated that they expect Sony to start taking pre-orders for PS5 by the end of December and the first stocks will hit the shelves by mid-January. The information comes from the Sony Centers in Delhi, Raipur, Goa, and Bengaluru, among others. Some of these stores have also started taking pre-order payments as well, even though there’s no official announcement from Sony India. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console goes on sale: Check price, features

Moreover, it is said that the initial stocks of the PS5 console will be limited to the metro cities only. Hence, if you belong to any of the cities outside the major metropolis regions of the country, you could be waiting longer. Additionally, if you were considering to get the slightly cheaper PS5 Digital Edition, the wait could be longer as Sony is seeing fewer demands for the non-disc model.

Do note that Sony Centers in the past had said something similar before the PS5’s global availability date back in November. Sony usually struggles with the initial stocks of its new-gen consoles and this year, the COVID-19 pandemic has magnified the company’s problems. Even in international markets, the PS5 console is hard to find and one has to keep track of inventories at popular retail chains to get their hands on it.

Sony, however, isn’t the only one facing such higher demands of its console. Microsoft itself is struggling to meet the demands for its flagship Xbox Series X console. In India, the Xbox Series X is hard to find while the more affordable Series S is currently available for pre-order. Similar to Sony, Microsoft also said it didn’t anticipate such high demands for the new Xbox consoles and hence, is struggling with having sufficient stocks ready.

Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X promise PC-like gaming experiences with next-gen hardware. You get up to 120 fps gaming, support for ray-tracing, Dolby Vision support, and faster load times courtesy of the SSD type storage.