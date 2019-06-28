comscore Sony PS5 performance stats leak, comparable to flagship PC GPUs
Sony PS5 performance stats leak, could be comparable to flagship PC GPUs

Details about Sony's next generation console has been leaking out bit by bit.

  Published: June 28, 2019 11:41 AM IST
Sony PS4 slim

Image Credit: Pixabay

Japanese tech company Sony is careful not to reveal any specific details about the upcoming Sony PlayStation 5, but some information has leaked out. Some specifications of the PS5 was revealed which Sony is calling the “Next Generation (under development)”. Previously a video showing the level load times of the PS4 Pro and PS5 was leaked, and there it showed a dramatic difference. According to a report by The Verge, Sony showed the video during an investors meet. The video uses the Marvel’s Spider-Man to show the level loading times and dynamic content loading abilities.

Now, Tum_Apisak has leaked performance stats of the Sony PS5. The renowned PC-parts insider, has correctly tweeted out unreleased CPUs and GPUs in the past. He has tweeted the overall score of the new AMD chip used in PS5 and it stacks up to flagship PC GPUs. The AMD chip which is called ‘Gonzalo’ in the test phase scored over 20,000 compared which is four times of the PS4. This is the score for 3DMark Fire Strike benchmark test.

The difference in the loading times of the PS4 and the PS5 is dramatically large, as seen in the leaked video. The PS4 takes 8.10 seconds to load the level, while the PS5 does it in just 0.83 seconds. The Sony PlayStation 5 will feature an SSD while the PS4 has an HDD for storage. This means all the load times on the PS5 will be lower than the PS4. Apart from the initial load times of games the video also shows the improvement in the dynamic content loading abilities. Fast travelling on Spider-Man is possible much quicker without any slowing or stuttering graphics.

The report also mentions that Sony plans to keep supporting the PS4 for at least the next three years. Sony referred to the PS4 as the “the engine of engagement and profitability” at the investor’s meet. Considering that Sony sold 100 million units of the PS4 worldwide, this is a great move from Sony. Mark Cerny, the lead architect of the company’s new console, revealed some details of the PS5 in an interview. And it seems that we will not be seeing the new console arrive in 2019.

 

  Published Date: June 28, 2019 11:41 AM IST

