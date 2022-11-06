comscore Sony PS5 price in India hiked, now starts at Rs 44,990
News

Sony PS5 price in India hiked, now starts at Rs 44,990

Gaming

The Sony shopping website, ShopAtSC, has quietly revised the price of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

ps5

Sony has increased the price of the PlayStation 5 in India. The new prices of both the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition have shot up by up to 12.5 percent, so the former now costs Rs 54,990, while the other one has a new sticker price of Rs 44,990. The move comes days after Microsoft hiked the price of Xbox Series X and Series S consoles in India three times in a row. You can blame the negative fluctuation in the currency and the ongoing economic slowdown for the hike in the price. Also Read - God of War Ragnarok graphics modes revealed before release next week

The Sony shopping website, ShopAtSC, has quietly revised the price of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition from Rs 49,990 to Rs 54,990, representing a hike of 10 percent, and from Rs 39,990 to Rs 44,990, after a 12.5 percent increase. The availability, however, remains limited for both variants. Since the official prices of the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition have been hiked — which is likely to reflect on third-party resellers soon, the black-market prices are also expected to go up, considering the scarce availability. Also Read - Sony’s DualSense Edge wireless controller for PS5 will arrive on January 26: Check price, features

Global price hike

India is one of the markets where the prices of the Sony PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition have increased. According to Gadgets 360, Sony has raised the price of its top-notch gaming consoles in the UK, Australia, Canada, Japan, China, Mexico, Africa, the Middle East, and some parts of Europe. Interestingly, Japan, which is Sony’s home, got the most hike of 21 to 24 percent. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle announced, will launch alongside the game next month

Sony PS5 features

The Sony PlayStation 5 comes with 8K gaming support at up to 120fps. It also comes with support for 4K TV gaming, which can enable a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay. PS5 also gets HDR TV tech. Also Read – Sony PS5 restock on Monday at 12 PM: How to pre-order, price, features and more

There’s also support for Tempest 3D AudioTech that will ensure an immersive gaming experience through headphones or TV speakers. The Dual Sense controller enables the arguably best haptics feedback. The new Sony console also comes with a variety of exclusive titles such as Spider-Man Miles Morale, Demon’s Souls, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and more.

  • Published Date: November 6, 2022 4:00 PM IST
