Sony PS5 prices to start at $499, feature 2TB SSD storage

And now new leaks seem to suggest that the Sony PS5 will start at a price of $499 (Rs 35,745 approx).

  • Published: November 25, 2019 12:19 PM IST
Sony PlayStation 5 developers kit

Image credit: Instituto Nacional da Propriedade Industria, Brazil

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the official timeline for the launch of its next-generation gaming console, the Sony PS5. As noted previously, there are no surprises in the naming scheme and the next-generation console will be known as PlayStation 5. As per the announcement, the company will launch the console towards the end of next year. The company confirmed that the console launch is scheduled to hit the market in time for the 2020 holiday season. Sony initially announced the PlayStation 5 back in April with no concrete launch details. In addition, Sony also shared some additional information about the hardware peripherals of the PlayStation 5.

And now new leaks seem to suggest that the Sony PS5 will start at a price of $499 (Rs 35,745 approx). This is great pricing, considering that it is apparently set to feature 2TB SSD storage as well. This leaks comes in the form of a tweet from PSErebus.

Sony PlayStation 5 launch details

President and CEO for SIE, Jim Ryan shared details about the launch and hardware in a dedicated post on the Sony PlayStation blog. As part of the post, Ryan acknowledged the excitement and interest around the launch of PlayStation 5. He went on to share information about the upcoming controller that will ship with the device. The new controller will come with haptic feedback to replace the “rumble” feedback. This will allow game developers to customize the haptic feedback depending on the game and the situation.

In addition, the company will also introduce “adaptive triggers”. These along with the new haptic feedback will provide a new level of immersion in the games. They will also feature USB Type-C for charging along with a larger battery.

New patent reveals Sony PlayStation 5 controller design

Sony has started sending out early versions of the upcoming controllers to game developers. Sony also shared more information regarding the PlayStation 5 in an exclusive from Wired. Taking a closer look, Sony PlayStation 5 will feature an SSD storage along with AMD Ryzen processor and Navi-based GPU.

Sony could introduce expandable cartridges for future PlayStations

The report also revealed the changes coming to storage and game installation as a whole. To combat increasing loading times and more, the company will move to SSD. Talking about increased game sizes, PlayStation 5 will stick to 100GB optical disks for physical games. Talking about changes in the game installation, the company will provide much more granular control over the game installation. Sony clarified this by adding that users can only install the multiplayer section of the game if they like or remove the single-player segment after completing it. Sony will also revamp the user interface of the PlayStation to showcase real-time information from multiplayer or single-player sections.

  • Published Date: November 25, 2019 12:19 PM IST

