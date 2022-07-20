comscore Sony PS5, PS5 Digital Edition restock date announced: Check details
Sony today announced that the next restock of its PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition gaming consoles will take place at 12PM on July 23.

Sony PS5 restock

Sony’s PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition gaming consoles have been difficult to get hands on ever since they they were launched back in 2020. Sony, on its part, has tried to keep up with the demand by announcing frequent restocks of the gaming console. The last restock of the Sony PS5, Sony PS5 Digital Edition gaming consoles took place in June this year. And now, the company has once again announced a restock of its PS5 gaming console. Also Read - Sony launches PlayStation Stars loyalty program for gamers

Sony today announced that the next restock of its PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition gaming consoles will take place at 12PM on July 23. Also Read - Sony reveals PlayStation Plus games for July 2022: Check list here

As of now, Sony’s official store in India, Sony Centre and Games the Shop have confirmed PS5 restock dates on their platform. It is expected that Sony PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition gaming consoles will also be available for pre-orders on other online platforms such as Reliance Digital, Amazon India, Croma, Flipkart, and Vijay Sales among others — as has been the case until now. Also Read - PlayStation 5 faceplates could launch soon in India

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition price and offers

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition gaming console will be available at Sony Centre and at Games the Shop at a price of Rs 39,990. On the other hand, standard edition of the PlayStation 5 gaming console will be available at a price of Rs 54,490. The package will also include Gran Turismo 7 Standard Edition worth Rs 4,999.

Sony Centre, on its website, wrote that interested buyers will be able to avail low-cost EMI on EMI transactions and credit card payment on the purchase of PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition gaming consoles. As far as availability is concerned, Sony Centre, on its platform wrote while pre-booking for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 gaming consoles will begin at 12PM starting July 23, 2022, deliveries will begin from July 30, 2022.

Separately, Sony is planning to ramp up the production for its PS5 gaming console owing to its soaring demand. The company, as per reports, is planning to onboard multiple supplier for the same. This move is also likely to help the company mitigate any effects that it might have faced owing to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

  Published Date: July 20, 2022 3:24 PM IST

