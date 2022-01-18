Sony’s PlayStation 5 gaming console is a rare bird. Global chip shortage coupled with limited supply and increasing demand has made it difficult for gamers to get their hands on the company’s gaming console that was launched back in 2020. Thankfully, Sony regularly announces restocks of the device in a bid to let gamers and gaming enthusiasts buy the PS5 gaming console. The last PS5 restock took place on December 28 last year. And the next one will take place at 12PM today. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 3 games show up on PlayStation 5 Store: Project Spartacus launch soon?

Sony's PlayStation 5 gaming console will be up for pre-orders via the Sony Centre official website at 12PM today. The website says that while the interested buyers will be able to pre-order the PS5 gaming console on January 18, it will be delivered starting February 8, 2022. The e-retailer has also warned of potential delays in delivery owing to the rising number of Covid cases in the country.

"We intend to deliver your allocated stocks around 8th February 2022 and onwards – however please expect a delay in our delivery services which might get impacted due to regulations imposed by lockdown/ curfew in your locations. The product delivery shall depend on your location," Sony Centre wrote in a support page for the PS5 gaming console.

It is worth noting that the PS4 successor, in addition to being available at the Sony Centre website, ShopatSC, is also expected to be available at Vijay Sales, Amazon India, Flipkart, Croma, and Reliance Digital. While the device isn’t listed on Amazon India, Croma and Reliance Digital yet, Flipkart has listed Sony’s next-generation gaming console to be ‘Sold Out’. However, the e-retail platform has added a ‘Notify Me’ button in a bid to notify the interested buyers when the gaming console becomes available on the platform.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Standard Edition of the Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console will be available at a price of Rs 49,990, while the Digital Edition of the PS5 console will be available for Rs 39,990.