Sony’s PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition gaming consoles have been difficult to get ever since they were announced back in 2019. Ever increasing demand for these gaming consoles coupled with the continued global chip shortage have only made the matters worse. Sony, on its part, has been keeping with the demand by announcing frequent restock of its PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition gaming consoles. The last restock took place on April 22. And the next restock will take place today. Also Read - Sony Xperia 1 IV launched with 4K OLED display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Sony has confirmed that PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition gaming consoles will be available for pre-order in India starting 12PM today. As far as the availability is concerned, the two devices in addition to being available on Sony’s official online Store — Sony Center — will also be available on other platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Croma, Game Loot and Vijay Sales. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 restock dates revealed: Check new offer, other details

Sony PlayStation5, PlayStation5 Digital Edition price and offers

Coming to the pricing, at the time of pre-order the Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console will be available for Rs 49,990 while the Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will be available for Rs 39,990. In addition to this, Sony is giving a combination of the PlayStation 5 gaming console and Gran Tursimo 7 standard edition for Rs 54,490 as a part of the pre-order offer. Sans the offer, the gaming console and the game will cost around Rs 55,000 in India. Also Read - Sony sold over 19 million units of PlayStation 5, still fell short of its target

Apart from this, Sony Center is also offering low cost EMI starting at Rs 8,331 for PlayStation 5 and Rs 6,665 for PlayStation 5 Digital Edition gaming console. For the game enthusiasts who opt for the combo offer, the company is offering low cost EMI starting at Rs 9,801.

Tips and tricks to buy Sony PlayStation5, PlayStation5 Digital Edition gaming console during restock

There are several tricks you can use to get your hands on the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition gaming console. Here are some tips for you:

— Have a speedy broadband connection at hand.

— As a thumb rule, don’t rely on just one store. PS5 restock happens across platforms. So, try pre-booking the device across multiple platforms such as Flipkart and Reliance Digital in order to increase your chances.

— Do not shy away from seeking help. Ask your friends and even family members to pre-book the gaming console as well. This will increase your chances of getting the gaming console considerably.