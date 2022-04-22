PS5, PS5 Digital Edition pre-orders to begin at 12PM today

Sony’s PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition gaming consoles are not easy to get hands on thanks to ever increasing demand and global chip shortage. Sony, on its part, keeps announcing restock of the gaming console in order to make it available to the gaming enthusiasts. Last restock of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition gaming consoles took place in January this year. And the next PS5 restock will happen today. Also Read - Sony PS5 restock date announced with new special offer: Check details

Sony PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition price and offers

Sony has announced that the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition gaming consoles will be available for pre-orders via Sony’s official store, Sony Centre, starting 12PM today. Deliveries for these gaming consoles will begin starting April 30. However, the company has warned of potential delays owing to curfews and other restrictions in specific areas.

The Sony PlayStation 5 will be available at a cost of Rs 49,990 today, while the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition gaming console will be available for Rs 39,990. Also Read - Sony’s PlayStation VR2 delayed until 2023

In addition to this, Sony Center is also offering a special offer to the interested buyers. Interested buyers will get the PlayStation 5 gaming console along with the Gran Turismo 7, worth Rs 4,999, at a discounted price of Rs 54,490 instead of Rs 54,989. Apart from this, Sony is also offering a low no-cost EMI option to the interested buyers. As a part of this offer, the Sony PS5-GT7 combo will be available at a monthly EMI of Rs 18,163 for three months. Alternatively, it will be available at a monthly EMI of Rs 9,081 for nine months. Also, the PS5 gaming console will be available at a monthly EMI of Rs 16,663 for three months or Rs 8,331 for nine months. Also Read - Fortnite developer Epic Games ready to go full throttle on metaverse with $2 billion investment

Apart from Sony’s official website, the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will also be available on Amazon India, Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, Croma and Prepaid Game Card.

Tips and tricks to buy Sony PS5, PS5 Digital Edition

– Don’t rely on one store. PS5 restock generally happens across platforms. So, it is advisable that you keep trying to pre-book the device across multiple platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart in order to increase your chances.

– Take help from friends and family members. Ask them to pre-book the gaming console as well. This will increase your chances by manifolds.

– Ensure that you have a speedy and reliable broadband connection.