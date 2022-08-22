comscore Sony PS5 to be available for pre-orders in India today: Check details
News

Sony PS5 restock today: Here’s how to pre-order PlayStation 5 gaming console in India

Gaming

Sony's PlayStation 5 gaming console will be available for pre-order in India via Sony Shop, and other online stores such as Flipkart and Croma at 12PM today.

Sony PS5 restock

Image: Sony Shop

Sony’s PlayStation 5 has been difficult to buy ever since the gaming console was launched back in 2020. High demand coupled with global chip shortage has made it difficult for gamers to get their hands on PS5 gaming console. But Sony, on its part, has tried to mitigate the matter by making the gaming console available for re-stocks frequently. The last restock of the Sony PS5 gaming console in India took place in July and the next restock will take place today. Also Read - Sony PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundle is coming to India: Check Price and details

The Sony PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition gaming consoles will be available on restock in India starting 12PM today. The PS4 successor will be available in India at Sony Centre, and other online retailers including Amazon India, Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Croma, Reliance Digital, Game the Shop, Prepaid Gamer Card, and Games the Shop. Also Read - Xbox One sales were not even half as PS4's lifetime sales: Report

Sony PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition pricing

At Sony Centre, the Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console will be available with a combination of Horizon Forbidden West game. The PS5 gaming console with the game will be available at a price of Rs 53,990 while the PS5 Digital Edition gaming console with the game will be available at a price of Rs 43,990. In previous restocks, Sony Centre was offering the gaming consoles in combination with Gran Turismo 7 at a price of Rs 54,990. Also Read - Android 13 launch: Google reveals smartphone brands that will get latest OS this year

Sony Centre, on its website, wrote that while the pre – bookings will begin at 12PM today, deliveries for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition gaming console in India will start from September 5, 2022.

Sony PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition offers

As far as offers are concerned, Sony is giving easy EMI option on the purchase of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition gaming consoles. Interested buyers can either opt for an EMI of Rs 8,998 for six months or Rs 17,996 for a span of three months to purchase the gaming consoles.

How to buy Sony PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition gaming console during PS5 restock

If you are planning to buy the PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition gaming consoles today, here are a couple of tricks that will improve your chances of getting your hands on it:

— Don’t rely on one store while trying to pre-book the gaming console. Try pre-booking the gaming console across multiple platforms such as Flipkart and Vijay Sales to increase your chances.

— Connect to a high-speed broadband connection while trying to pre-book the gaming console.

— Ask your friends and family members to help you pre-book the gaming console

  • Published Date: August 22, 2022 9:54 AM IST

Sony PS5 to be available for pre-orders in India today: Check details

