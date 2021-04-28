Sony PSN services faced another global outage: Details here

The PlayStation Network (PSN) was once again seen experiencing downtime at around 2:30 AM IST. During the global outage, players were unable to access multiplayer, store services and more for around an hour. To recall, PSN suffered a similar outage, but for a longer time duration back at the start of March. Also Read - Over 6,000 Indian gamers have petitioned Sony to restock the PlayStation 5 in India

Reports of the service facing an outage peaked at around 44,000 on the site tracking service DownDetector at around 4:25 AM IST. The official Ask PlayStation Japan Twitter account acknowledged the issue at the time.

Due to the service being down at late night in India, this outage would have not affected a lot of Indians. However, the late-night gamers would have had some issues.

The service seems to be working perfectly fine now. According to Sony’s PSN status page, all of the services are up and running, with everything having a green dot next to them. We have also confirmed that the store is working by downloading a game from the PlayStation Store.

According to a report by The Verge, the outage had affected all the categories listed on the PSN’s status page. These categories include account management, gaming and social, PlayStation Now, PlayStation Video, PlayStation Store and PlayStation Direct.

Popular battle royale game, Fortnite via its Fortnite Status Twitter account also posted about the outage stating that its players may have issues logging in via the PlayStation Network at the time.

Additionally, players can track the status of this issue @ https://t.co/rNAFmWENN3. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) April 27, 2021

The reason behind these outages has not been revealed. However, it is being said that this could be caused due to a heavy load being put on PSN servers during the second wave of the Covid-19 virus as more and more players stay home and game.