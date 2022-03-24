comscore Sony releases new PlayStation update, brings multiple new features
Sony releases new PlayStation update, brings multiple new features

The update also brings a number of user-requested features including the ability to create or join Parties, UI enhancements for the PS5, addition of Game Base.

(Image: BGR India)

Sony has started rolling out a new firmware update for its PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles. The update brings in a number of features including voice commands, remote play enhancements, and variable refresh rate support. The company claims that all of these features have been thoroughly tested during the beta period, last month. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 sale tomorrow: How to make sure you get one

PS5 owners in the US and UK can now test the Voice Command feature by saying “Hey, PlayStation” followed by the command. The feature can be used to navigate through games, apps, and settings. The feature is currently only available in the English language. The company might extend support to other languages in the future. Also Read - Sony acquires gaming studio headed by Assassin's Creed co-creator

The update also brings a number of user-requested features including the ability to create or join Parties, UI enhancements for the PS5, addition of Game Base. Players can now also chat with friends, add people to groups, and send images or other forms of media. A Decline button has been added to make it easy to ignore friend requests. Also Read - Hogwarts Legacy gameplay to be showcased at State of Play this week: How to watch

PS app users can now create or join Parties right from inside of the app. The Remote Play app also gets a dark mode, which will be linked to the phone settings. New Screen Reader feature has been added to the app with support for reading text in English, Portuguese, Finnish, Swedish, Turkish, Greek, Thai, and Chinese languages.

The company has also revealed that in the coming months, it will enable the Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) feature for the PS5. TVs and monitors with HDMI 2.1 compatibility will soon start dynamically syncing refresh rates for the PS5. This according to the company will help enhance visual performance minimising screen tearing issues and offering a smooth output with super-fast image renders.

The company has claimed that all of the previously released PlayStation 5 titles can be optimised to support VRR by the developers. The upcoming games will have the feature included. Players can also apply VRR to games that don’t support it, they will still see some video quality improvement.

For any user, if the feature seems to make weird visual effects, they can simply turn it off.

  Published Date: March 24, 2022 3:01 PM IST

Best Sellers