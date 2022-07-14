comscore Here are all the games coming to PlayStation Plus in July
Sony reveals PlayStation Plus games for July 2022: Check list here

Sony has revealed the gaming lineup for its PlayStation game streaming service for the month of July. Here are the top titles coming to PS5 and PS4 in July 2022.

Image: Sony

Sony has revealed its gaming lineup for its PlayStation Plus gaming subscription service for the month of July. PlayStation Plus’ July 2022 lineup includes Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Marvel’s Avengers, new Assassin’s Creed titles, and two Saints Row titles. Sony said that these gaming titles will be available to Extra and Premium members starting July 19. Also Read - PlayStation 5 faceplates could launch soon in India

Sony, in a blog post also said that PlayStation Plus Premium members will also be able to play classic games such as No Heroes Allowed! and LocoRoco Midnight Carnival, both on the original PSP, on their streaming devices. Both these gaming titles will be available to PlayStation Plus Premium members starting July 19. Also Read - Genshin Impact’s big Summer Fantasia update will arrive on July 13: Check details

All the games coming to PlayStation in July 2022

— Stray: This feline-based game will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 starting July 19. The game is based on the story of a stray cat, who must untangle an ancient mystery to escape a long-forgotten cybercity and find the way home. Also Read - Best New Games on PlayStation Plus in July: From Man of Medan to Crash Bandicoot 4

— Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade: This gaming title will be available exclusively available on PlayStation 5. Sony said that the game has been enhanced for PS5 and it offers extra immersion with the DualSense controller, improved visuals, and comes bundled with FF7R Episode INTERmission, an exhilarating new story as Wutai ninja Yuffie Kisaragi infiltrates Midgar to steal the ultimate materia. The company also said that the Final Fantasy VII Remake will also be available as a part of this month’s Game Catalog for PS4 owners.

— Marvel’s Avengers: This game will be available on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 later this month and it combines the original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay.

— Assassin’s Creed series: Sony said that Assassin’s Creed Unity, Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag, Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered, Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry and Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection will be available on PlayStation 4 later this month.

— Saints Row series: Sony said that Saints Row IV: Re-Elected and Saints Row Gat out of Hell will be available on PlayStation 4 starting July 19.

— Classic Catalogue: Sony is also bringing No Heroes Allowed! and LocoRoco Midnight Carnival on PSP.

— Other games: Sony said while Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition will arrive on PS5, Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure, Jumanji The Video Game, Paw Patrol on a Roll!, and ReadySet Heroes will be coming to PS4 on July 19.

  Published Date: July 14, 2022 10:02 AM IST

