Sony set to hold press conference next month, may reveal PS5

Sony is all set to hold a press conference early in June according to a report by Chinese website Mydrivers.com. It is probable that the Japanese company will finally reveal the look of the much awaited console, hence fingers crossed. The company has also announced more State of Play game promotion events in August. Sony's PS5 vs Xbox Series X is one of the hottest console competitions in the world even before the two have been launched. Both companies are positive about their Holiday 2020 release window despite the lockdown worldwide.

However, some information regarding the PS5 production suggests there are some issues with it. According to a report, it looks like the company is planning to manufacture a limited number of units. Sony will make a limited number of PlayStation 5 units in the first year as compared to PS4.

Sony PS5: Specifications

The Sony PlayStation 5 will come with a custom eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU clocked at 3.5GHz and a custom GPU based on AMD's RDNA 2 architecture hardware that goes up to 10.28 teraflops and has 36 compute units clocked at 2.23GHz. Both the CPU and GPU will support variable frequencies. The PS5 is set to have 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and a custom 825GB SSD. Sony promises that the SSD will have super fast load times in games. The PS5 SSD is set to have a bandwidth of 5GB per second while it will have a load time of 2GB in 0.27 seconds.

And SSD is not the only storage option for the upcoming Sony PS5. It will also have support for USB hard drives, but these are slower hence will be used mostly for backward-compatible PS4 games. It will have a 4K Blu-ray drive which means that it will support disks as well. But the games from those disks will still require storage and installation space on the SSD. Sony is using the NVMe SSD standard which means that these are expandable in the future. But any expansion will have to meet the Sony standard of at least 5.5GB/s.

Sony PlayStation 5 the company has promised will add support for both 8K gaming as well as 4K gaming at 120Hz. Sony also plans to add a ‘3D audio’ support which it revealed earlier. This feature will provide immersive audio for players when playing games that require precision audio. It will also come with an optional low power mode which will save energy. Sony still hasn’t provided a concrete date of when we can see the PS5 launch, but the Holiday 2020 still stands.