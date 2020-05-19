comscore Sony set to hold press conference next month, may reveal PS5
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Sony set to hold press conference next month, may reveal PS5
News

Sony set to hold press conference next month, may reveal PS5

Gaming

It is probable that Sony will finally reveal the look of the much awaited PS5 console.

  • Published: May 19, 2020 5:55 PM IST
Sony PS5 logo

Sony is all set to hold a press conference early in June according to a report by Chinese website Mydrivers.com. It is probable that the Japanese company will finally reveal the look of the much awaited console, hence fingers crossed. The company has also announced more State of Play game promotion events in August. Sony‘s PS5 vs Xbox Series X is one of the hottest console competitions in the world even before the two have been launched. Both companies are positive about their Holiday 2020 release window despite the lockdown worldwide. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 manufacturing will be limited in the first year due to coronavirus

However, some information regarding the PS5 production suggests there are some issues with it. According to a report, it looks like the company is planning to manufacture a limited number of units. Sony will make a limited number of PlayStation 5 units in the first year as compared to PS4. Also Read - Sony reveals its upcoming DualSense controller for PlayStation 5

Sony PS5: Specifications

The Sony PlayStation 5 will come with a custom eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU clocked at 3.5GHz and a custom GPU based on AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture hardware that goes up to 10.28 teraflops and has 36 compute units clocked at 2.23GHz. Both the CPU and GPU will support variable frequencies. The PS5 is set to have 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and a custom 825GB SSD. Sony promises that the SSD will have super fast load times in games. The PS5 SSD is set to have a bandwidth of 5GB per second while it will have a load time of 2GB in 0.27 seconds. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 vs Microsoft Xbox Series X: Specs compared

Sony PlayStation 5 manufacturing will be limited in the first year due to coronavirus

Also Read

Sony PlayStation 5 manufacturing will be limited in the first year due to coronavirus

And SSD is not the only storage option for the upcoming Sony PS5. It will also have support for USB hard drives, but these are slower hence will be used mostly for backward-compatible PS4 games. It will have a 4K Blu-ray drive which means that it will support disks as well. But the games from those disks will still require storage and installation space on the SSD. Sony is using the NVMe SSD standard which means that these are expandable in the future. But any expansion will have to meet the Sony standard of at least 5.5GB/s.

Sony PlayStation 5 the company has promised will add support for both 8K gaming as well as 4K gaming at 120Hz. Sony also plans to add a ‘3D audio’ support which it revealed earlier. This feature will provide immersive audio for players when playing games that require precision audio. It will also come with an optional low power mode which will save energy. Sony still hasn’t provided a concrete date of when we can see the PS5 launch, but the Holiday 2020 still stands.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 19, 2020 5:55 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

TikTok gets Disney+ streaming chief as its new CEO
Entertainment
TikTok gets Disney+ streaming chief as its new CEO
Xiaomi Redmi 10X to officially launch on May 26; design officially revealed

News

Xiaomi Redmi 10X to officially launch on May 26; design officially revealed

Google starts listing products from offline retailers in India

News

Google starts listing products from offline retailers in India

Flipkart will deliver essentials from Vishal Mega Mart to your home

News

Flipkart will deliver essentials from Vishal Mega Mart to your home

Huawei will no longer receive TSMC chipsets due to US restriction

News

Huawei will no longer receive TSMC chipsets due to US restriction

Most Popular

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

Xiaomi Redmi 10X to officially launch on May 26; design officially revealed

Google starts listing products from offline retailers in India

Flipkart will deliver essentials from Vishal Mega Mart to your home

Huawei will no longer receive TSMC chipsets due to US restriction

Samsung launches new image sensor for improved low-light photos

What is Jio Platforms?

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sony set to hold press conference next month, may reveal PS5

Gaming

Sony set to hold press conference next month, may reveal PS5
Sony denies that PS5 is set for an October release

Gaming

Sony denies that PS5 is set for an October release
Sony State of Play May 2020 is all about Ghost of Tsushima

Gaming

Sony State of Play May 2020 is all about Ghost of Tsushima
Sony claims to create first AI-enabled image sensor

News

Sony claims to create first AI-enabled image sensor
Sony has sold 110 million PS 4 since launch

Gaming

Sony has sold 110 million PS 4 since launch

हिंदी समाचार

iQOO ने लॉन्च किया इस प्रोसेसर के साथ दुनिया का पहला स्मार्टफोन, जानिए कीमत

Microsoft Surface Hub 2S भारत में विंडो 10, 4K+ रिजॉल्यूशन स्क्रीन के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

जियो, एयरटेल या वोडाफोन जानिए किसका 1.5GB Daily Data Plan है बेस्ट

Huawei Y8p स्मार्टफोन Kirin 710F SoC, 4,000mAh बैटरी और ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च

Realme X3 SuperZoom की लाइव इमेज और स्पेसिफिकेशंस लीक, 25 मई को होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

News

Xiaomi Redmi 10X to officially launch on May 26; design officially revealed
News
Xiaomi Redmi 10X to officially launch on May 26; design officially revealed
Google starts listing products from offline retailers in India

News

Google starts listing products from offline retailers in India
Flipkart will deliver essentials from Vishal Mega Mart to your home

News

Flipkart will deliver essentials from Vishal Mega Mart to your home
Huawei will no longer receive TSMC chipsets due to US restriction

News

Huawei will no longer receive TSMC chipsets due to US restriction
Samsung launches new image sensor for improved low-light photos

News

Samsung launches new image sensor for improved low-light photos