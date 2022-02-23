Sony shows off its PlayStation VR2 for PS5

Sony teased its PlayStation VR2 back at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in January. At the time, Sony hadn’t showcased its next generation virtual reality headset. Now, a month-and-a-half later, the company has finally given us a glimpse of the PlayStation VR2, which consists of the VR2 headset and the VR2 gaming controllers. Also Read - PlayStation 5 restock on February 22: How to pre-order PS5, PS5 Digital Edition online

Sony says that the design of the newly introduced PlayStation VR2 headset and VR2 controllers has been inspired by the PS5 family of products. "We already had a lot of positive feedback on the ergonomics of the first PS VR headset by carefully balancing the headset weight and having a simple headband that can be adjustable, so we kept the same concept for the PS VR2 headset," Hideaki Nishino, Sony's Senior Vice President of Platform Experience wrote in a blog post.

"Other features such as the headset's adjustable scope that places the scope area closer or further away from the face and placement of the stereo headphone jack also remain the same, so players will be familiar with it," he added.

While Sony hasn't made many design changes to its VR2 headset, it has added some features to make it more comfortable for long term usage. The company says that it has added a new vent design to the PS VR2 headset to enable airflow for ventilation and to avoid the lenses being clouded by fog. It has also added a lens adjustment dial in order to enable users to match the lens distance between their eyes to optimise their view. Additionally, the company has also made the overall design slimmer and light in weight to make it more comfortable to wear. The VR2 headset also has a new built-in motor for the headset feedback.

As far as availability is concerned, Sony hasn’t shared the price and availability of its PlayStation VR2 headset and the PlayStation VR2 controllers yet and there is no word on when they will be up for grabs in the market.

PlayStation VR2 specifications and features

Notably, Sony had shared details about the features of the PlayStation VR2 at CES 2022. As per the details shared by the company, the PlayStation VR2 will come with an OLED display and offer 4K HDR resolution with a 110-degree field of view. Players will get a display resolution of 2000×2040 per eye and frame rates of up to 120Hz. The headset also comes with eye tracking technology that detects the motion of users’ eyes to gather additional input for the game character. “This allows players to interact more intuitively in new and lifelike ways, allowing for a heightened emotional response and enhanced expression that provide a new level of realism in gaming,” Sony had said at the time.

Additionally, the company said that the PS VR2 tracks users’ movements via integrated cameras embedded in the VR headset. “Your movements and the direction you look at are reflected in-game without the need for an external camera,” the company had added the time.