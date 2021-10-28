comscore Sony sold 13.4 million PlayStation 5 consoles to date: Details here
Sony sold 13.4 million PlayStation 5 consoles to date: Details here

According to Sony's Financial Results for Q2, its Game & Network Services Segment sold 1 million more PlayStation 5's to retailers in the quarter compared to the previous three-month period.

Sony just released its latest Q2 financial reports, where it revealed that it has sold 13.4 million PlayStation 5 consoles. The company sold 3.3 million units of the PS5 within the July-September period. Also Read - Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition trailer released: Here's your first look

According to Sony’s Financial Results for Q2, its Game & Network Services Segment sold 1 million more PS5’s to retailers in the quarter compared to the previous three-month period. This is the company’s second-highest quarterly sales for the PS5, matching Q4 2020 and only a few notches behind Q3 2020’s record 4.5m sales. Also Read - Among Us game to arrive on PlayStation and Xbox consoles this December

Sony’s gaming division has reported a total of $5.86 billion in revenue, up 27 percent year-on-year for the best Q2 PlayStation has ever achieved. Out of the total revenue, $0.751b was taken as profit. While the revenue reaches new heights, there has been a decrease in operating profit, which is down 21 percent year-on-year. This can be attributed to the fact that the PS5 is currently being sold at a loss. Also Read - Sony Alpha 7 IV hybrid camera arrives with 33-megapixel sensor, 4K 60p video, new Focus Map feature

The report also revealed dismal sales of PS4, which just sold 0.2m units this quarter. It was also revealed that the PlayStation division attributed 27 percent of Sony’s total revenue this quarter, and 26% of its total operating profit.

Sony has revealed that it sold 76.4m games during the quarter across PS4 and PS5. Lifetime sales of God of War continue to be at its highest with 19.5 million copies sold. Horizon Zero Dawn has sold 10 million copies and Marvel’s Spider-Man has sold 13.2 million copies. On PS5, Demon’s Souls sold 1.4 million copies, with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart just a tad behind with 1.2 million copies sold.

PlayStation Plus has hit 47.2 million subscribers, registering a 2.2 million user base increase year-on-year, with 1 million additions in the last quarter.

PlayStation Network active users took a hit with a decrease to 104 million users. The decline could be attributed to bettering pandemic conditions, due to which people are playing fewer games.

  • Published Date: October 28, 2021 10:07 PM IST

