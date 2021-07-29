comscore Sony sold over 10 million PlayStation 5 units; now among the fastest selling game consoles
Sony in a blog post announced that as of July 18, 2021, it had managed to sell over 10 million PlayStation 5 consoles worldwide.

Sony PlayStation 5

Sony’s PlayStation 5 has managed to become the world’s fastest-selling game console in the company’s history. The company has managed to sell 10 million units in just eight months after launch. Which in comparison is one month faster than the PlayStation 4. Also note, that the company managed to achieve these numbers in between the COVID-19 global pandemic. Also Read - Apple TV Plus for free: PS5 owners get six months subscription free of cost

The company in a blog post announced that as of July 18, 2021, it had managed to sell over 10 million PlayStation 5 consoles worldwide. It is being said that had the global pandemic not hampered the supply chain and also not changed how many major retailers do business, it would have reached the milestone even sooner. Also Read - Sony PS5 to be restocked on July 26 in India

To recall, Sony took approximately nine months to achieve the 10 million units sold mark for the PlayStation 4, when it was launched back in 2013. Also Read - PlayStation 5 going on a diet? Retailer leaks lightweight PS5 in works

Sony PlayStation 5

Sony launched its PlayStation 5 console on November 12, 2020, just a few days after Microsoft launched its next-gen Xbox Series X and Series S consoles. The game console was launched in the Indian market at a later date.

The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is priced at Rs 39,990 and the disc edition is priced at Rs 49,990 in India. The devices are to date made available in pre-order lots and have been sold within a few seconds of being listed online.

“Since the console launched in November, PlayStation Studios has accelerated the momentum of incredibly successful titles that showcase the capabilities of PS5. Looking ahead, the lineup of exclusive games coming from PlayStation Studios includes a new God of War from Santa Monica Studios, Gran Turismo 7 from Polyphony Digital, and Horizon Forbidden West from Guerrilla Games. Some of the highly anticipated games from SIE’s partners include Battlefield 2042 from Electronic Arts, DEATHLOOP from Bethesda, Far Cry 6 From Ubisoft, and Kena: Bridge of Spirits from Ember Lab,” the company said in its blog post.

  • Published Date: July 29, 2021 4:12 PM IST

