Sony State of Play announced: From God of War Ragnarok to Hogwarts Legacy, what to expect

Sony might have some big announcements in the pipeline. The State of Play will be broadcasted via the company’s Twitch and YouTube accounts.

The Sony State of Play is finally upon us. The Japanese conglomerate has announced that the new event will be held on March 9 at 2 PM PT. For viewers in India, the State of Play will be live at 3:30 AM on March 10. There are some major expectations from Sony for the event. We should expect updates on some of the biggest games that will launch this year. Also Read - GTA 5 selling with a great deal for Xbox owners: Check the latest offer

The new Sony State of Play event won’t be talking about any updates on PlayStation VR2 titles or hardware in this broadcast. However, we have confirmation that the company will be solely focusing on PS5 and PS4 titles. This gives us all the more reason to assume that Sony might have some big announcements in the pipeline. The State of Play will be broadcasted via the company’s Twitch and YouTube accounts. Also Read - Warner Bros, Disney, and Sony stand in unity against Russia

Another big hint dropped by Sony is that the State of Play will be focusing on games from Japanese studios. Team Asobi and Polyphony Digital are two studios located in Japan. In a statement, the company has announced that “the show is clocking in around 20 minutes, give or take, with a special focus on highlighting great games coming from some of our beloved Japanese publishers, though we’ll have a few updates from other developers located around the world, too.” Also Read - Sony and Honda join hands to build a new electric vehicle company

God of War Ragnarok got its first trailer in the previous State of Play. The game is expected to launch this year in the third quarter. The new event could be the right time to drop a new full-fledged trailer for the game. Additionally, there’s Hogwarts Legacy which could also be featured in the State of Play. Warner Bros might introduce a new trailer for the much-anticipated game.

With just a few hours to go, there’s not much waiting to be done. Readers can stay tuned to BGR.in for the latest updates on the upcoming event.

  • Published Date: March 9, 2022 1:55 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 9, 2022 1:59 PM IST

