Sony is gearing up for its first PS4 State of Play event for this summer. The event will see Sony broadcast short video streams that give fans an insight into upcoming PlayStation 4 games. The upcoming Sony State of Play event is scheduled for May 14, 2020, at 9 pm BST (1:30 am IST). The event can be watched live over YouTube or Twitch. Also Read - Sony announces world's first sensor with built-in AI capabilities; promises intelligent imaging experience

The upcoming Ghost of Tsushima game will be the highlight of the new May Sony State of Play event. Sony confirmed the same recently on its PlayStation Blog. “The episode will be focused entirely on Ghost of Tsushima, coming to PS4 17th July. You’ll get an extended look at new gameplay footage, including exploration, combat, and more. The current cut is clocking in around 18 minutes, give or take,” said the blog. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 4 reaches 110 million sales

Watch: Microsoft Xbox Series X: Top 5 next-generation games

We may see a deeper dive into the mechanics of the action-adventure stealth game during the Sony State of Play event. Further, we might also be able to watch some new gameplay footage along with an update on the physical release. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 4 discounted to Rs 27,990 in India; to be available on new Sony portal

Unfortunately for the tech community and gamers alike, Sony will not be revealing more details on its upcoming PlayStation 5 console during the event. We wouldn’t expect any new PS5 gameplay footage either. “And just to be clear — there won’t be any PS5 news or updates in this episode, just a big, beautiful look at Sucker Punch’s PS4 open-world epic,” added the blog.

Ghost of Tsushima: What you need to know

In case you weren’t already aware, Ghost of Tsushima is a Samurai action-adventure title that focuses on stealth elements too. Set in the 13th century, the game takes us to the Tsushima island, the final barrier standing between Japan and a massive Mongol invasion that has been conquering the east.

The open-world game gives players the freedom to tackle enemies and execute missions in various ways. You can either take the creative stealth approach or engage in one-on-one duels to the death. Interested buyers who pre-order the Ghost of Tsushima game also get a digital mini soundtrack, a Jin dynamic theme for PS4, and also a Jin avatar.