comscore Sony State of Play live stream; check how and when to watch | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Sony State of Play May stream to focus on Ghost of Tsushima; check out how and when to watch
News

Sony State of Play May stream to focus on Ghost of Tsushima; check out how and when to watch

Gaming

The Sony State of Play May 2020 live stream will offer new Ghost of Tsushima gameplay footage including exploration, combat, and more. The game will be available on PS4 starting July 17.

  • Published: May 14, 2020 8:55 PM IST
Ghost of Tsushima

Sony is gearing up for its first PS4 State of Play event for this summer. The event will see Sony broadcast short video streams that give fans an insight into upcoming PlayStation 4 games. The upcoming Sony State of Play event is scheduled for May 14, 2020, at 9 pm BST (1:30 am IST). The event can be watched live over YouTube or Twitch. Also Read - Sony announces world's first sensor with built-in AI capabilities; promises intelligent imaging experience

The upcoming Ghost of Tsushima game will be the highlight of the new May Sony State of Play event. Sony confirmed the same recently on its PlayStation Blog. “The episode will be focused entirely on Ghost of Tsushima, coming to PS4 17th July. You’ll get an extended look at new gameplay footage, including exploration, combat, and more. The current cut is clocking in around 18 minutes, give or take,” said the blog. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 4 reaches 110 million sales

Watch: Microsoft Xbox Series X: Top 5 next-generation games

We may see a deeper dive into the mechanics of the action-adventure stealth game during the Sony State of Play event. Further, we might also be able to watch some new gameplay footage along with an update on the physical release. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 4 discounted to Rs 27,990 in India; to be available on new Sony portal

Unfortunately for the tech community and gamers alike, Sony will not be revealing more details on its upcoming PlayStation 5 console during the event. We wouldn’t expect any new PS5 gameplay footage either. “And just to be clear — there won’t be any PS5 news or updates in this episode, just a big, beautiful look at Sucker Punch’s PS4 open-world epic,” added the blog.

Ghost of Tsushima: What you need to know

In case you weren’t already aware, Ghost of Tsushima is a Samurai action-adventure title that focuses on stealth elements too. Set in the 13th century, the game takes us to the Tsushima island, the final barrier standing between Japan and a massive Mongol invasion that has been conquering the east.

Sony PlayStation 4 reaches 110 million sales

Also Read

Sony PlayStation 4 reaches 110 million sales

The open-world game gives players the freedom to tackle enemies and execute missions in various ways. You can either take the creative stealth approach or engage in one-on-one duels to the death. Interested buyers who pre-order the Ghost of Tsushima game also get a digital mini soundtrack, a Jin dynamic theme for PS4, and also a Jin avatar.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 14, 2020 8:55 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Sony State of Play May 2020 is all about Ghost of Tsushima
Gaming
Sony State of Play May 2020 is all about Ghost of Tsushima
Sony claims to create first AI-enabled image sensor

News

Sony claims to create first AI-enabled image sensor

Xiaomi MIUI 12 online launch event scheduled for May 19

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12 online launch event scheduled for May 19

Hacker create fake Zoom, Google Meet website to attack users

News

Hacker create fake Zoom, Google Meet website to attack users

Realme crosses 2.1 crore users milestone in India, 3.5 crore users worldwide

News

Realme crosses 2.1 crore users milestone in India, 3.5 crore users worldwide

Most Popular

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Sony claims to create first AI-enabled image sensor

Xiaomi MIUI 12 online launch event scheduled for May 19

Hacker create fake Zoom, Google Meet website to attack users

Realme crosses 2.1 crore users milestone in India, 3.5 crore users worldwide

Intel introduces new 10th Gen Core vPro processors

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Pubg Mobile Tips and Tricks

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sony State of Play May 2020 is all about Ghost of Tsushima

Gaming

Sony State of Play May 2020 is all about Ghost of Tsushima
Sony claims to create first AI-enabled image sensor

News

Sony claims to create first AI-enabled image sensor
Sony has sold 110 million PS 4 since launch

Gaming

Sony has sold 110 million PS 4 since launch
Sony PlayStation 4 gets discounted to Rs 27,990 in India

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 4 gets discounted to Rs 27,990 in India
Games The Shop has started delivering to green and orange zones

Gaming

Games The Shop has started delivering to green and orange zones

हिंदी समाचार

इस चीनी कंपनी ने 11 मिनट्स में बेच दिए 10 हजार यूनिट्स, जानिए क्या है खास

आपके पीएफ अकाउंट में हैं कितने पैसे, सारी जानकारी देगा ये सरकारी एप

JioPhone यूजर्स के लिए लॉन्च हुई Aarogya Setu एप

Realme Watch की झलक आई नजर, जल्द होगी भारत में लॉन्च

Samsung लॉन्च कर सकता है सस्ता फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन Galaxy Fold Lite

Latest Videos

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Sony claims to create first AI-enabled image sensor
News
Sony claims to create first AI-enabled image sensor
Xiaomi MIUI 12 online launch event scheduled for May 19

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12 online launch event scheduled for May 19
Hacker create fake Zoom, Google Meet website to attack users

News

Hacker create fake Zoom, Google Meet website to attack users
Realme crosses 2.1 crore users milestone in India, 3.5 crore users worldwide

News

Realme crosses 2.1 crore users milestone in India, 3.5 crore users worldwide
Intel introduces new 10th Gen Core vPro processors

News

Intel introduces new 10th Gen Core vPro processors