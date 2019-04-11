comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Sony Summer Promotion: PlayStation 4 console and game prices dropped in India
News

Sony Summer Promotion: PlayStation 4 console and game prices dropped in India

Gaming

Sony’s PlayStation 4 consoles have a very tight pricing which does not vary much in India due to subsidized pricing that the company follows.

  • Published: April 11, 2019 10:02 AM IST
Sony PS4 Pro feat

For those that want to get a PS4 console of their own in India, now might be the ideal time because the almost ever stagnant prices of the PS4 range of consoles are being discounted. Sony’s PlayStation 4 consoles have a very tight pricing which does not vary much in India. But now, according to reports, the PS4 console along with PS4 games, controllers, and PlayStation VR (PS VR) are getting a discount from the company as part of a Sony summer promotion that starts on April 12 and will continue till June 15.

Sony‘s PS4 will be priced in India as low as Rs 23,580 for the 500GB Slim variant that comes with Gran Turismo Sport, Uncharted 4, and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition. Customers will also be treated to a three months of PS Plus with this package. The company is yet to announce these deals officially and according to a report from Gadgets360, the PS4 1TB variant may also see a discount.

The PS4 Slim 500GB will be priced as low as Rs 23,580 along with three months of PS Plus and Horizon Zero Dawn, Gran Turismo Sport, and Uncharted 4, and offline retailers might even offer the console itself without the games for a lower price.

Sony's tough stance on PS4 cross-play criticized by developers

Also Read

Sony's tough stance on PS4 cross-play criticized by developers

Games will also be getting a discount this time around and might be priced as low as Rs 1,125. Games like Spider-Man and God of War will be available for Rs 2,499 and Rs 1,999 respectively, and these offers are set to go live by April 11 or April 12 on Amazon India, Flipkart and offline as well.

WATCH: Vivo APEX First Look

The last time when the price of the devices had undergone a toning down was because of some changes from the government. Sony‘s PS4 ProPS4 Slim, and PlayStation VR (PSVR) prices in India had been slashed because the GST Council decreased the rates of a number of consumer electronics items that include gaming consoles.

  • Published Date: April 11, 2019 10:02 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Amazon employees are listening to your Alexa conversation on Echo speakers
News
Amazon employees are listening to your Alexa conversation on Echo speakers
Apple iPhone X to be made locally in India from July 2019: Report

News

Apple iPhone X to be made locally in India from July 2019: Report

PlayStation 4 console and game prices dropped in India

Gaming

PlayStation 4 console and game prices dropped in India

WhatsApp adds 'Ignore archived chats' feature to 2.19.101 Android beta version

News

WhatsApp adds 'Ignore archived chats' feature to 2.19.101 Android beta version

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Snapchat launches new tools and snaps about polling information

News

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Snapchat launches new tools and snaps about polling information

Sponsored

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Vivo V15 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

After Galaxy Note 8, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets April 2019 security patch with the new update

Amazon employees are listening to your Alexa conversation on Echo speakers

First-ever image of 'monster' black hole captured

Yahoo to pay USD 117.5M in latest settlement of massive breach

Apple iPhone X to be made locally in India from July 2019: Report

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

PlayStation 4 console and game prices dropped in India

Gaming

PlayStation 4 console and game prices dropped in India
Sony's tough stance on PS4 cross-play criticized by developers

Gaming

Sony's tough stance on PS4 cross-play criticized by developers
Sony announces refunds on pre-ordered PlayStation games

Gaming

Sony announces refunds on pre-ordered PlayStation games
Sony to sack about 2000 people from its smartphone division by 2020

News

Sony to sack about 2000 people from its smartphone division by 2020
Gaming Fridays on Flipkart: Deals on PS4 1TB, Razer DeathAdder Elite, Lenovo Legion K200, God of War and others

Gaming

Gaming Fridays on Flipkart: Deals on PS4 1TB, Razer DeathAdder Elite, Lenovo Legion K200, God of War and others

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Quiz 11 April 2019: पांच सवालों का जवाब देकर अमेजन यूजर्स फ्री में जीतें 25 हजार वाले Blaupunkt party speakers

Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2019 आज से हुई शुरू: OnePlus 6T को सबसे कम कीमत में खरीदने का मौका

32-मेगापिक्सल सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च होगा Redmi Y3 स्मार्टफोन, कंपनी ने किया टीज

Vivo X27 Pro बैक में तीन कैमरों के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

सैमसंग ने लॉन्च किया Galaxy A70 स्मार्टफोन, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

News

After Galaxy Note 8, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets April 2019 security patch with the new update
News
After Galaxy Note 8, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets April 2019 security patch with the new update
Amazon employees are listening to your Alexa conversation on Echo speakers

News

Amazon employees are listening to your Alexa conversation on Echo speakers
First-ever image of 'monster' black hole captured

News

First-ever image of 'monster' black hole captured
Yahoo to pay USD 117.5M in latest settlement of massive breach

News

Yahoo to pay USD 117.5M in latest settlement of massive breach
Apple iPhone X to be made locally in India from July 2019: Report

News

Apple iPhone X to be made locally in India from July 2019: Report