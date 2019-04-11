Sony Summer Promotion: PlayStation 4 console and game prices dropped in India

For those that want to get a PS4 console of their own in India, now might be the ideal time because the almost ever stagnant prices of the PS4 range of consoles are being discounted. Sony’s PlayStation 4 consoles have a very tight pricing which does not vary much in India. But now, according to reports, the PS4 console along with PS4 games, controllers, and PlayStation VR (PS VR) are getting a discount from the company as part of a Sony summer promotion that starts on April 12 and will continue till June 15.

Sony‘s PS4 will be priced in India as low as Rs 23,580 for the 500GB Slim variant that comes with Gran Turismo Sport, Uncharted 4, and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition. Customers will also be treated to a three months of PS Plus with this package. The company is yet to announce these deals officially and according to a report from Gadgets360, the PS4 1TB variant may also see a discount.

Games will also be getting a discount this time around and might be priced as low as Rs 1,125. Games like Spider-Man and God of War will be available for Rs 2,499 and Rs 1,999 respectively, and these offers are set to go live by April 11 or April 12 on Amazon India, Flipkart and offline as well.

The last time when the price of the devices had undergone a toning down was because of some changes from the government. Sony‘s PS4 Pro, PS4 Slim, and PlayStation VR (PSVR) prices in India had been slashed because the GST Council decreased the rates of a number of consumer electronics items that include gaming consoles.