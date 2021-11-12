comscore Sony to cut production for PS5 even more due to component and logistics constraints: Report
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Sony to cut production for PS5 even more due to component and logistics constraints: Report
News

Sony to cut production for PS5 even more due to component and logistics constraints: Report

Gaming

Sony has reduced its PS5 production for this fiscal year due to component and logistics constraints according to a new report by Bloomberg.

PlayStation 5

While demand for tech products shot up during the Covid-19 pandemic, the supply of products has been strained. While the supplies of the PlayStation 5 were strained, it seems as if the availability of Sony’s latest game console will again be reduced according to a report by Bloomberg. Also Read - Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition footage leaked: Take a look here

The report states that Sony has reduced its PS5 production for this fiscal year due to component and logistics constraints. Bloomberg citing sources familiar with the operations, claims that the company previously had a production forecast of 16 million units for the year ending in March 2022. Now, the company has apparently reduced the forecast to about 15 million, which means it will probably just match its goal of selling 14.8 million PS5 units by March. Also Read - Nintendo looking to substitute components as chip shortage hits hardware development

Sony, Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totokiduring a conference call late last month with investors stated that logistic issues and part shortages have grown severely. He also stated that the PS5 sales in the quarter ended September were slightly weaker than expectations. Also Read - Call of Duty: Vanguard released globally; brings new WWII campaign, 20 multiplayer maps and more

To recall, the PlayStation 5 has managed to become Sony’s fastest console to reach 10 million units sold back in July, but has fallen behind since.

Sony’s current production problems stem from the uneven vaccine rollouts in countries where it has set up its production bases. This has led to an unpredictable supply of chips and other components. The company’s manufacturing partners has stated that they expect the PS5 to continue to have strained availability through 2022. They have also stated that meeting the sales target of 22.6 million in the next fiscal year will also be a big challenge due to the production issues.

According to the report, the components currently in short supply include essential parts like power management chips.

Sony is not the only company struggling, as rival Nintendo also recently cut its full-year sales forecast for the Switch console by 1.5 million units. Valve has also pushed back the debut of its Steam Deck portable console.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 12, 2021 4:47 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Sony to cut production for PS5 even more due to component and logistics constraints: Report
Gaming
Sony to cut production for PS5 even more due to component and logistics constraints: Report
Instagram brings TikTok's Text to Speech, Voice Effects audio tools to Reels

How To

Instagram brings TikTok's Text to Speech, Voice Effects audio tools to Reels

Want to link your bank account on PhonePe? Here's how to do it

How To

Want to link your bank account on PhonePe? Here's how to do it

Google to alert users about floods from all around India

News

Google to alert users about floods from all around India

Looking to buy a 5G phone? 5 cheapest 5G smartphones in India right now

Photo Gallery

Looking to buy a 5G phone? 5 cheapest 5G smartphones in India right now

Looking to buy a 5G phone? 5 cheapest 5G smartphones in India right now

Photo Gallery

Looking to buy a 5G phone? 5 cheapest 5G smartphones in India right now

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Sony to cut production for PS5 even more due to component and logistics constraints: Report

Want to link your bank account on PhonePe? Here's how to do it

Google to alert users about floods from all around India

Genshin Impact 2.3 live stream countdown begins: New characters, weapons, here's what to expect

Man hires woman to slap him every time he uses Facebook at work, Elon Musk is happy

PUBG New State released in India, but is it really safe to play?

Charging phone overnight is risky, and 4 other things to never do on your phone

How to clean a dust clogged air purifier filter

Top 5 things to know about Mark Zuckerberg's vision for metaverse

Upcoming Smartphones in November 2021

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sony to cut production for PS5 even more due to component and logistics constraints: Report

Gaming

Sony to cut production for PS5 even more due to component and logistics constraints: Report
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition footage leaked: Take a look here

Gaming

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition footage leaked: Take a look here
Nintendo looking to substitute components as chip shortage hits hardware development

News

Nintendo looking to substitute components as chip shortage hits hardware development
Call of Duty: Vanguard released globally; brings new WWII campaign, 20 multiplayer maps and more

Gaming

Call of Duty: Vanguard released globally; brings new WWII campaign, 20 multiplayer maps and more
OnePlus electric scooters, cycles, and more in the works under life brand: Trademark listing shows

Electric Vehicle

OnePlus electric scooters, cycles, and more in the works under life brand: Trademark listing shows

हिंदी समाचार

अगले महीने की इस तारीक को लॉन्च हो सकता है Xiaomi 12, जानें इस फोन की पूरी डिटेल

ट्विटर में अब बड़ी इमेज अपलोड करना होगा आसान, ऑटो क्रॉप का ऑप्शन हुआ बंद

Free Fire Diamonds ऐसे खरीदने पर फ्री मिलेगा Otho, जानिए तरीका

अमेजन प्राइम वीडियो में आया एक नया फीचर, 30 सेकंड की क्लिप क्रिएट करने का मिलेगा मौका

PUBG New State का जलवा, लॉन्च होते ही Google Play Store पर 1 करोड़ से ज्यादा डाउनलोड

Latest Videos

Dyson Purifier Hot + Cold: Is it the best buy in India?

Reviews

Dyson Purifier Hot + Cold: Is it the best buy in India?
How to play Netflix games on smartphones? | How to install Netflix games on Android and iPhone?

News

How to play Netflix games on smartphones? | How to install Netflix games on Android and iPhone?
moto e40 Review in English | Is it a Best Budget Smartphone ?

Reviews

moto e40 Review in English | Is it a Best Budget Smartphone ?
Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Realme X7 Max 5G, Poco F3 GT, OnePlus Nord 2

News

Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Realme X7 Max 5G, Poco F3 GT, OnePlus Nord 2

News

Sony to cut production for PS5 even more due to component and logistics constraints: Report
Gaming
Sony to cut production for PS5 even more due to component and logistics constraints: Report
Want to link your bank account on PhonePe? Here's how to do it

How To

Want to link your bank account on PhonePe? Here's how to do it
Google to alert users about floods from all around India

News

Google to alert users about floods from all around India
Genshin Impact 2.3 live stream countdown begins: New characters, weapons, here's what to expect

Gaming

Genshin Impact 2.3 live stream countdown begins: New characters, weapons, here's what to expect
Man hires woman to slap him every time he uses Facebook at work, Elon Musk is happy

News

Man hires woman to slap him every time he uses Facebook at work, Elon Musk is happy

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers