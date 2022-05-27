comscore Sony to ramp up PS5's production, targets a 50% market share
Sony to ramp up PS5's production, targets a 50% market share for the PS5 alone

Sony has revealed that it wants the PS5 production to be ramped up so that it can meet the unprecedented demand. It has listed several ways of doing it.

Sony’s PS5 became the fastest-selling console on the market. Its demand is increasing and it won’t seem to stop anytime soon. However, Sony doesn’t have enough units to suffice the demand and that’s what the Japanese giant wants to improve on. Sony has revealed that it wants its PS5 production to be ramped up so that it can meet the unprecedented demand. It has also listed several ways of doing it. Also Read - Sony wants nearly half of its portfolio to include only mobile and PC games by 2025

Sony targets a 50% market share for the PS5

Sony recently had a briefing with its investors, where it revealed that the PS5 has shown an unprecedented demand. It’s more than the PS4 and some of the major markets for the PS5, where the demand is exponential and increasing are the US, UK, China, Australia, and others. As per the report, it took Sony 82 minutes to sell 80,000 units of the PS5, whereas it took 9 days for the brand to sell 80,000 units of the PS4. This shows the ever-increasing demand for the PS5. Also Read - Sony PlayStation Plus to arrive in India on May 24: Here’s the list of games you can play

In addition to this, Sony also revealed that the console industry is growing at a rapid rate and currently, 45% of Sony’s market share consists of the PS4. The company now targets to have a 50% market share of the PS5 alone. Also Read - Sony PlayStation Plus subscription launch date announced: Check all games coming to the service

While the brand has big targets for meeting the PS5’s demand, how will it do it? As per Sony, last and this year, the major reason for the lower supply of the PS5 was the chip shortage. However, it has now eased up and the production of the PS5 can be done in full swing.

One possible threat to the PS5’s sale could be the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Sony believes that this could possibly affect its logistics and inventory. And so, the company plans to onboard multiple suppliers to keep the production of the PS5 stable.

Apart from the PS5, the brand recently confirmed that it wants its console games to reach the PC and mobile too. The brand revealed that it wants half its games to be on PC and mobile by 2025. Sony is also said to launch 12 live services in the forthcoming years.

  Published Date: May 27, 2022 11:21 AM IST

