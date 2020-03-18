comscore Sony to share new PS5 details today: Here's what we can expect
Sony to share new PS5 details today: Here's what we can expect

Sony tweeted from the official PlayStation Twitter handle about some upcoming details of the PlayStation 5.

Sony PS5 logo

Hot on the heels of Microsoft releasing the specs of the Xbox Series X, Sony seems to want to release some specs of the upcoming PS5. The Japanese company tweeted from the official PlayStation Twitter handle about some upcoming details. The tweet reads, “Tomorrow at 9am Pacific Time, PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny will provide a deep dive into PS5’s system architecture, and how it will shape the future of games.”

The live stream can be watched live on the PlayStation website. Up until now we have had a series of leaks and a trickle of news about what to expect from these two upcoming consoles. Both the companies don’t seem to eager to reveal all in one go. Sony has been more withholding than Microsoft. But through leaks and some sources some of the features of the Sony PS5 have been confirmed. Here’s a look at what we can expect from the console.

Sony PS5: What we can expect

The Sony PlayStation 5 is likely to come with a custom AMD Zen 2 CPU with a custom AMD GPU that supports ray-tracing and 3D audio technology. The memory of the upcoming PS5 is still not revealed but it does have SSD storage. It carries HDR support and now even supports 8K resolution. The Sony PS5 will also have an upgraded controller for next-gen gaming and a Blu-ray player built in.

We will certainly hear more about the memory and clock speeds as we near the release date of the Sony PlayStation 5. That being said, the Sony PS5 is already quite the update with SSD storage and 8K support.

As far as pricing is concerned, there is little known so far. Sony PS5 architect Mark Cerny has said that the company wants the console to be accessible for everybody. Even if Sony were to tone down the PS5 prices, expect a hefty 400 Euro (approximately Rs 32,000) price tag for the PlayStation 5.

